- Längst gehören AV, IPTV und Digital Signage zur Grundausstattung der großen Fußballstadien und Sportarenen dieser Welt. Immer mehr kleine Clubs rüsten nach – und neue Technologien wie VR verändern den vertikalen Markt ebenfalls. Überblick über die Themen des halbtägigen Sports Venue Technology Summit 2017.
Nicht nur die großen Olympiaden und Fußballweltmeisterschaften werden mittels AV Technologie, Mobile Communication (4G), klassischem und interaktivem Digital Signage und weiteren Mitteln erweitert. Auch bei regulären Ligaspielen und Extra-Events – kaum ein großes Stadion ist heute lediglich für den Sport reserviert – setzt der vertikale Markt Sport auf die digitalen Medien.
Am dritten Tag der ISE 2017, dem 9. Februar 2017, wird sich der von SVG Europe und RH Consulting ausgerichtete Sports Venue Technology Summit 2017 aktuellen Aspekten widmen. Ein Überblick über die Veranstaltung:
- Ort: Raum E102 im RAI Amsterdam
- Zeit: 09.30 bis 13.30 Uhr
- Programm:
- 09.30 – 10.00: Registration & Coffee
- 10.00 – 10.10: Welcome Messages from SVG Europe and RH Consulting
Presenters: David Davies, SVG Europe, Editor ; Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, Founder/Principal
- 10.10 – 10.30: Keynote: Digital Signage Past and Present in Sports Venues
Digital customer journeys are now dominating planning in sports arenas – from wayfinding to menu boards in the arena, and from perimeter boards to video cubes. It’s not about technology but a seamless user experience. Managing digital content on digital signage, engaging with consumers on mobile devices, and achieving positive ROI remain hugely challenging. In this keynote, Florian Rotberg, Founder of invidis consulting, will discuss the opportunities presented by digital signage in sports arenas and stadia, and provide insight into the digital signage concepts of tomorrow.
- 10.30 – 10.50: Case Study: Player Analytics at Derby County Football Club
Real-time player tracking and analysis constitutes a rapidly expanding area of endeavour, yielding huge amounts of data about player performance that can ultimately feed all manner of conventional broadcast and OTT outlets. English Football League team Derby County Football Club is currently carrying out a number of projects in this area, and in this session the club’s Chief Technical Officer, Stuart Fisher, will give his take on player analytics – as well as discussing a major recent overhaul of the club’s audio reinforcement infrastructure. – Presenter: Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, Founder/Principal . – Speaker: Stuart Fisher, Derby County FC, Chief Technical Officer
- 10.50 – 11.20: Content Creators: The Next Generation
Until relatively recently, it was only the international federations and clubs who had the wherewithal to move into content creation in a concerted fashion. But now a new generation of accessible, integrated production solutions is allowing lower league clubs and sports venues to take the first step on the content creation ‘ladder’ and produce short- and long-form material to further engage the interest of fans both near and far. – Presenter: Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, Founder/Principal. – Speakers include: Paul Childerhouse, Pioneer Digital, Managing Director; Ben Davison, Avid, Senior Solutions Specialist ; Tim Felstead, SAM, Head of Product Marketing ; Will Waters, NewTek, Director of Professional Services, Workflow Engineering
- 11.20 – 11.40: Coffee Break & Networking
- 11.40 – 11.50: Case Study: Audio for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Rio delivered breathtaking ceremonies despite significant budget and practical constraints. RH Consulting’s Ryan Penny was Senior Project Manager for Audio, Communications and Special Effects for the organising committee, and in this bespoke case study he explains how the ceremonies were put together in a mere matter of months.
- 11.50 – 12.20: VR: Even Better Than the Real Thing?
The buzz around virtual reality – and in particular its potential for transforming the sports viewing experience – has been one of the broadcast industry stories of the past 12 months. But trial deployments at sports venues that allow fans to experience events in a new and exciting way are also taking place. This session will examine a number of current projects and consider the various practical and monetary issues surrounding VR that are still to be resolved. – Presenter: Karen Hogan Ketchum, Sports Video Group, Senior Editor . – Panellists include: Jean-Luc Affaticati, Digit Arena, CEO ; Dave Elliott, Holovis, Enterprise Business Development Manager ; Pieter Van Leugenhagen, Yondr, Business Strategist ; Samuel Westberg, LiveLike, Director of Sales EMEA
- 12.20 – 12.55: Venue Aesthetics: The Shape of Things to Come
The evolving use of building materials, architectural practices and display technologies mean that the stadium of 5 or 10 years from now could look very different from its present-day equivalent. In this session, we will consider how new ideas about stadium design, wayfinding technology and commercial messaging will impact upon aesthetics and, perhaps most crucially, the visitor’s qualitative experience of event days. – Presenter: Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, Founder/Principal . – Panellists include: Bob Kronman, Kronman Associates, Director
- 12.55 – 13.00: Closing Comments
Presenter: Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, Founder/Principal
- 13.00 – 13.30: Networking Drinks