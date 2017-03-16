- The Digital Signage Business Climate Index in Scandinavia is on a very positive level at the start of 2017. However the index has seen a nominal decrease of 6,7 base points from 80,00 points to 73,30 base points. von Daniel Russell

The current business situation shows a very good sentiment, but the neutral ratings have increased to one fourth.

The outlook towards the near future has also registered a slight correction of it’s positive trend. Still, currently 80% of the surveyed companies are expecting a more favourable business situation for their products and services within the next six months.

53,3% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in Scandinavia have hired new staff in 2016. In total between 50-100 new jobs were created.

The DBCI can be downloaded here.