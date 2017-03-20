The DBCI or DSF Europe Digital Signage Business Climate Index is a widely observed early indicator for economic development in the Digital Signage and Digital-out-of-Home industry of the EMEA market region. The DBCI is published bi-monthly. It is based on the responses of the high level management from all relevant companies in the Digital Signage value chain. The DBCI France is measured in cooperation with Club de Digital Media.
Latest DBCI issue for France
DSF Europe Digital Signage Business Climate Index France 1st Quarter 2017
– Much increased business sentiment in the Digital Signage market in France –
- The Digital Signage Business Climate Index in France has been on a positive trend starting in January 2017. Since the last survey the index has seen a nominal increase of 9,5 base points from 38,10 points to 47,60 base points. von Daniel Russell
DBCI France 1st quarter 2017| Conservative current business situation and much more positive outlook (image: invidis)
The current business situation shows a much enhanced sentiment – with good and neutral ratings reaching parity.
Also the outlook towards the near future registered a slight change towards the expectation of an increased business situation. Currently almost 62% of the surveyed companies are expecting a more favourable business situation for their products and services within the next six months.
71,4% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in the France have hired new staff in 2016. In total between 100-150 new jobs were created.