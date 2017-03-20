- The Digital Signage Business Climate Index in France has been on a positive trend starting in January 2017. Since the last survey the index has seen a nominal increase of 9,5 base points from 38,10 points to 47,60 base points. von Daniel Russell

The current business situation shows a much enhanced sentiment – with good and neutral ratings reaching parity.

Also the outlook towards the near future registered a slight change towards the expectation of an increased business situation. Currently almost 62% of the surveyed companies are expecting a more favourable business situation for their products and services within the next six months.

71,4% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in the France have hired new staff in 2016. In total between 100-150 new jobs were created.

The DBCI can be downloaded here.