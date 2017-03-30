DSF Europe Digital Signage Business Climate Index

Slightly more conservative business sentiment in Russia

- The Digital Signage Business Climate Index in Russia has registered a slight decline at the stat of the new year. The index has decreased by 7,65 base points from 42,30 points to 34,65 base points. von Daniel Russell

DBCI Russia 1st quarter 2017 | Robust current business situation and rather conservative outlook (image: invidis)

The current business situation is rated satisfactory by a majority of the market participants polled in this survey. Also the outlook towards the near future registered a more conservative expectation for Digital Signage and Digital out of Home products and services within the next six months.

Further Research

50% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in Russia have hired new staff in 2016. In total between 30-40 new jobs were created.

The digital transformation in private and business life is reaponsible for an unbroken positive trend in the IT industry. Overall this has developed into a definite shortage of qualified personal. Companies are more and more concerned, how they can match recruiting with their growth strategy.

The DBCI can be downloaded here.

