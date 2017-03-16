- The Digital Signage Business Climate Index in Spain and Portugal remains on the positive level it had since May 2016. However the index has seen a nominal decrease by 3,35 base points from 53,34 points to 49,99 base points. von Daniel Russell

.The current business situation shows a much better business sentiment in the industry – with neutral ratings reclining. However also the negative ratings have increased.

On the other hand, the outlook towards the near future registered some increase in the conservative expectation for the business situation. Now 33% of the surveyed companies are expecting a unchanged business situation for their products and services within the next six months.

Further Research

53,4% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in the Spain and Portugal have hired new staff in 2016. Overall this has developed into a definite shortage of qualified personal. Companies are more and more concerned, how they can match recruiting with their growth strategy.

The DBCI can be downloaded here.