- Since the summer of 2016 the Digital Signage Business Climate Index in the GCC region has continued it’s positive trend. It increased from 41, 69 base points in the last survey by 4,16 base points to 45,85 base points. von Daniel Russell

The positive and satisfied assessment of the current business situation for products and services in the Digital Signage and Digital-out-of-Home industry is steady and dominates the index Together with a reclining negative assessment it is responsible for the overall positive trend.

The outlook towards the near future shows a similar trend. The ratio of market participants expecting the business climate to change towards a more favourable situation within the next six months has dropped by 10% in favour of the neutral ratings.

Further Research

74,9% of all companies in the Digital Signage market in the GCC region have hired new staff in 2016. In total between 50-100 new jobs were created.

The DBCI can be downloaded here.