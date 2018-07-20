- Peerless-AV hat eine Stellenanzeige im invidis-Stellenmarkt veröffentlicht. Die Firma sucht eine oder einen Sales Manager Germany. von Thomas Kletschke

Die Anzeige lautet wie folgt:

Position: Sales Manager – Germany

Type: Permanent

Salary: Market Rate (+car /allowance)

Location: NW Germany

Available: Immediately

The Role:

To lead, manage and grow strategically significant accounts and existing relationships in the northern part of Germany. You will be the key point of contact for specific IT and/or AV distribution related sales activities and serve as a business consultant to our German business partners.

The role would be suited to an outgoing, self-motivated person who enjoys meeting new people and developing sustainable working relationships. The role involves a significant amount of travel (from which also international) and working alone on your own initiative. You will be supported by an experienced and dedicated back office team in the UK and fellow EMEA sales team throughout Europe.

Key Tasks

Grow our sales in the region by:

Actively pursuing new business with key accounts identifying customer needs and product selection

Build and strengthen relationships with key players and decision makers in the channel

Monitor business trends to identify opportunities and to qualify and quantify risks that could significantly impact Company business results

Work with colleagues/internal departments to produce required results

Develop and maintain a consistent and thorough understanding of product and industry knowledge to ensure a consistently high level of representation within the account and prospect bases

About us:

Peerless-AV, Europe’s leading digital signage manufacturer, is seeking a sales professional for Germany. We provide Digital Signage and AV mounting solutions across the full range of vertical markets via our channel partners. We are looking for a Region / Country Sales Manager to drive our distribution partners forward by identify and bringing to fruition sales opportunities throughout the region.

Skills / Experience Required:

You have worked in the manufacturer/distribution route to market business model within Germany.

You understand the requirements and management of the German IT distribution channel

The ability to manage and prioritise your time to be effective such that you meet the goals set

You have excellent verbal, presenting and written communication skills to interact with decision makers, customers, prospects and teammates such that rapport is built at all levels

You have the ability to multi-task and manage several projects at one time while providing attention to detail and ensuring we deliver on our promises.

You like solving problems; you are technically competent and able to find solutions within our offering to meet customer needs

Proficient with MS Office

YDriving licence and an EU/EEA national

Skills / Experience Desired:

You have sales experience in the German IT /AV distribution market

You are fluent in German and English

You have had professional sales training

You have a degree (or equivalent)

Kontakt möglich über die Website des Herstellers oder diese Mailadresse: mhirsch@peerless-av.eu.com.

Die Stellenausschreibung finden Sie an dieser Stelle im verlinkten PDF.