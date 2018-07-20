- Peerless-AV hat eine Stellenanzeige im invidis-Stellenmarkt veröffentlicht. Die Firma sucht eine oder einen Sales Manager Germany.
Die Anzeige lautet wie folgt:
Position: Sales Manager – Germany
Type: Permanent
Salary: Market Rate (+car /allowance)
Location: NW Germany
Available: Immediately
The Role:
To lead, manage and grow strategically significant accounts and existing relationships in the northern part of Germany. You will be the key point of contact for specific IT and/or AV distribution related sales activities and serve as a business consultant to our German business partners.
The role would be suited to an outgoing, self-motivated person who enjoys meeting new people and developing sustainable working relationships. The role involves a significant amount of travel (from which also international) and working alone on your own initiative. You will be supported by an experienced and dedicated back office team in the UK and fellow EMEA sales team throughout Europe.
Key Tasks
Grow our sales in the region by:
- Actively pursuing new business with key accounts identifying customer needs and product selection
- Build and strengthen relationships with key players and decision makers in the channel
- Monitor business trends to identify opportunities and to qualify and quantify risks that could significantly impact Company business results
- Work with colleagues/internal departments to produce required results
- Develop and maintain a consistent and thorough understanding of product and industry knowledge to ensure a consistently high level of representation within the account and prospect bases
About us:
Peerless-AV, Europe’s leading digital signage manufacturer, is seeking a sales professional for Germany. We provide Digital Signage and AV mounting solutions across the full range of vertical markets via our channel partners. We are looking for a Region / Country Sales Manager to drive our distribution partners forward by identify and bringing to fruition sales opportunities throughout the region.
Skills / Experience Required:
- You have worked in the manufacturer/distribution route to market business model within Germany.
- You understand the requirements and management of the German IT distribution channel
- The ability to manage and prioritise your time to be effective such that you meet the goals set
- You have excellent verbal, presenting and written communication skills to interact with decision makers, customers, prospects and teammates such that rapport is built at all levels
- You have the ability to multi-task and manage several projects at one time while providing attention to detail and ensuring we deliver on our promises.
- You like solving problems; you are technically competent and able to find solutions within our offering to meet customer needs
- Proficient with MS Office
- YDriving licence and an EU/EEA national
Skills / Experience Desired:
- You have sales experience in the German IT /AV distribution market
- You are fluent in German and English
- You have had professional sales training
- You have a degree (or equivalent)
Kontakt möglich über die Website des Herstellers oder diese Mailadresse: mhirsch@peerless-av.eu.com.
Die Stellenausschreibung finden Sie an dieser Stelle im verlinkten PDF.