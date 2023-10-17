ISE will sein Team zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt um einen Junior Sales Manager verstärken. Es handelt sich um eine unbefristete Vollzeitstelle am Standort München mit der Option auf hybrides Arbeiten.

Nachfolgend finden Sie die Stellenanzeige und hier den Link für Bewerber.

Integrated Systems Events organises, manages, and develops high-level B2B events for the PRO AV (Audio Visual) and systems integration industry worldwide. Integrated Systems Europe is the leading trade fair for the latest techniques and solutions for creating visual experiences. The fair takes place in Barcelona once a year and attracts an international trade audience from all around the globe.

For our location in Munich, we are looking for a Junior Sales Manager (f/m/d) to join our team as soon as possible. This is a full-time, permanent position with the option for hybrid working.

Your Tasks:

You will be supporting the global sales team

Targeting new leads and prospects via phone acquisition

Upselling of existing customers through all communication channels (phone, eMail etc.)

Creating standard offers and supporting customers through the entire sales cycle

Ensuring customer retention as well as tackling on customer winback strategies

Managing and keeping sales data uptodate in the CRM System

Preparing sales reports on regular basis

Your Profile:

2+ years demonstrated experience in a customer facing role

Excellent interpersonal communication skills (verbal and written)

Confident to interact with customers via all channels of communication (Phone, Email, F2F) in a friendly and professional way

Ability to translate customer needs into practical solutions and handle deadlines and ad hoc requests

Strong listening skills and ability to understand others‘ point of view to create appropriate solutions

Self-motivated, fast learner with strong attention to detail

Valid work permit for the Netherlands

Fluency in English (verbal and written), additional language skills e.g., in Spanish, German, French and/or Dutch are a plus!

Experience in using Salesforce is a plus!

Our Offer:

Exciting and challenging tasks in the growing Audio Video Industry

Cross-Departmental Collaboration in an international and highly motivated team across Europe

In-house education programme (sales training & sales coaching)

Exchange of experience and mutual support

Competitive salary with 30 days of vacation

Company pension plan

Flexible working hours and mobile working options (smart working)

Modern office with excellent public transport connections in Munich’s trendiest area “Werksviertel”

Not fulfilling all requirements yet?

At ISE, we believe that professional development is essential for both personal and professional growth. We offer a variety of resources and opportunities to help our employees develop their skills and knowledge, both on and off the job.

Curious now? Then we would like to get to know you and your personality!

We look forward to receiving your detailed application, including your salary expectations and a possible start date.