„London Calling“: invidis präsentiert ab diesem Montag täglich eine neue Digital Signage-Story aus UK – einen ganzen Monat lang. Sechs Monate vor dem Brexit trotzt invidis damit dem Scheidungs-Blues und wirft einen positiven Blick auf Digital Signage und Digital-out-of-Home in London.

Die Redaktion präsentiert damit Best Practices und zeigt das Potenzial des zweitgrößten Digital Signage-Marktes in Europa. Denn wie in vielen anderen Bereichen steht der United Kingdom hier für innovative Umsetzungen.

Jeder der Artikel der Serie „London Calling“ ist mit einem kleinen Union Jack ge-taggt. Den Anfang macht Burberry.

„London Calling“: invidis presents a new UK Digital Signage Story every day starting this Monday – for a whole month. Six months before the Brexit, invidis defies the UK divorce blues and takes a positive look at digital signage and digital-out-of-home in London.

The editorial team presents best practices and shows the potential of the second-largest digital signage market in Europe. As in many other areas, the United Kingdom stands for innovative installations.

Each of the articles in the „London Calling“ series is tagged with a small Union Jack. We start the article series with a story about Burberry.

We have also integrated an AI-based translation service for all international invidis readers. Please be aware that the articles are translated automatically and the translation is far from perfect – but the service enables non-German speaking readers to follow our daily reporting much more comfortable