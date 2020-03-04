invidis ist die führende Informationsplattform für den deutschsprachigen Digital Signage-Markt und zukünftig auch darüber hinaus. In den letzten Stunden haben uns einige Digital Signage relevante Stellenausschreibungen erreicht. So sucht die dänische Airtame (Ausschreibung) DACH-Experten, während Screenfood (Ausschreibung) einen Digital Signage Experten für Luzern sucht.

Exklusiv bei invidis sucht der spanische Digital Signage Integrator Trison einen Key Account Manager (KAM) und einen Project Manager (PM) für den neuen Trison Standort in Stuttgart. Trison konnte in den vergangenen Monaten von zwei in Deutschland ansässigen, weltweit tätigen Konzernen Digital Signage-Projekte gewinnen. In Stuttgart entsteht nun der erste deutsche Standort, der in Zukunft weiter ausgebaut werden soll.

Bewerbungen in englischer Sprache mit Lebenslauf (CV) an Florian.Rotberg@invidis.com.

Die Trison Stellenbeschreibungen:

Project Manager in Stuttgart

Our company:

The company is one of the leading providers for 360º sensorial customer experience services for the retail industry. These services involve the latest technology for audio-visual and olfactory products and solutions.

Profile:

To work as part of the Operations team to engineer LED & Audio-Visual System projects based in Germany, and specifically for this offer in Stuttgart. This will include system design and commission within budget and to the satisfaction of our customers.

An experienced Project Manager with technical knowledge of AV systems or IT systems and a passion for the industry. You will join a company providing cutting-edge LED & audio-visual solutions for major brands. You will find a company of creative, technical and very smart people who are passionate about what they do and developing others.

The Role:

Deliver offers, projects, timelines, and documentation as specified in the Trison Standards for internal use, clients and external contractors.

Drive quality and consistency into team by creation, deployment and monitoring of process and Best practice usage. Be proactive as to the last line of defence for troubleshooting and problem resolution both on site and off site and at short notice.

Support Sales with engineering estimations in terms of Design, hours needed, etc, performing work on multiple projects within the budgeted cost and to the satisfaction of the client.

Liaison with other internal departments, clients and contractors.

To be able to understand systems in terms of their electronics, mechanics’ and optics to meet the needs of our clients, using proven technology and also looking for new and interesting solutions to problems

Liaise with suppliers to research product information and purchase the necessary components for a system ensuring that we are getting the best value for money.

Represent the company at a senior level with the necessary level of professional conduct and presentation

The candidate:

Be able to work to the highest quality standards with attention to detail ensuring that we complete our work thoroughly, never walking away from a problem.

Be able to plan and organise projects and schedule work, being organised and flexible with the ability to approach different types of tasks during the working day.

Being able to prioritise and work under pressure is essential.

Have an understanding of contracts and commercial processes.

Be able to work as part of a team.

Capable of good communication skills both verbal and written in English and German, being able to communicate with company executives to building contractors. Any other languages will be a plus.

Be willing and able to travel at the Trison Headquarters in A Coruña office base, and also on client sites around the globe.

PMP certificate will be well valued.

High skills in Microsoft office.

High skills with Ms Projects will be well valued.

Previous and demonstrable experience in managing projects of at least 2 years.

KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER IN STUTTGART

Profile:

To work as part of the Operations team to engineer LED & Audio-Visual System projects based in Germany, and specifically for this offer in Stuttgart. This will include system design and commission within budget and to the satisfaction of our customers.

An experienced Key Account Manager with technical knowledge of AV systems or IT systems and a passion for the industry. You will join a company providing cutting-edge LED & audio-visual solutions for major brands. You will find a company of creative, technical and very smart people who are passionate about what they do and developing others.

The key account manager is responsible for handling the most important client accounts in a company. They will be the lead point of contact for all key client matters, anticipate the client’s needs, work within the company to ensure deadlines for the client are met, and help the client succeed. The key account manager will also bring in new business from existing clients or contacts and will develop new relationships with potential clients.

The Role:

Developing a solid and trusting relationship between major key clients and company and developing a complete understanding of Key account needs

Resolving key client issues and complaints

Managing communications between key clients and internal teams

Strategic planning to improve client results

Provide results delivering solutions to the customer and meet sales objectives

Strategic planning to improve client results

Negotiating contracts with the client and establishing a timeline of performance

Analysing client data to provide customer relationship management

Meeting all client needs and deliverables according to proposed timelines

Establishing sales forecast

Expanding relationships and bringing in new clients

Background and experience of Project Manager Deliver offers, projects, timelines, and documentation as specified in the Trison Standards for internal use, clients and external contractors. Drive quality and consistency into team by creation, deployment and monitoring of process and Best practice usage. Support Sales with engineering estimations in terms of Design, hours needed, etc, performing work on multiple projects within the budgeted cost and to the satisfaction of the client. To be able to understand systems in terms of their electronics, mechanics’ and optics to meet the needs of our clients, using proven technology and looking for new and interesting solutions to problems



The candidate:

Be able to work to the highest quality standards with attention to detail ensuring that we complete our work thoroughly, never walking away from a problem.

Be able to plan and organise projects and schedule work, being organised and flexible with the ability to approach different types of tasks during the working day.

Be able to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently

Eager to expand the company with new sales, clients, and territories

Strong negotiation skills, with ability follow-through on client contracts

Create a sales strategy to reach new partners and customers and introduce them to our products and services.

Being able to prioritise and work under pressure is essential.

Have an understanding of contracts and commercial processes.

Able to analyse data and sales statistics and translate results into better solutions

Be able to work as part of a team.

Capable of good communication skills both verbal and written in English and German, being able to communicate with company executives to building contractors

Be willing and able to travel at the Trison Headquarters in A Coruña office base, and also on client sites around the globe.

High skills in Microsoft office.

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business administration, sales, or relevant field; Master’s degree preferred.

Four/five years’ previous work experience in sales, management, key account management, Project Management or relevant experience.