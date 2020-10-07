invidis Stellenmarkt

Navori sucht Strategic Sales Hunter Germany

Der Westschweizer Digital Signage Software-Anbieter Navori Labs hat eine Vertriebsposition Digital Signage zu vergeben - gesucht wir ein Strategic Sales-Hunter. Navori Labs ist ein sehr international aufgestellter Software Anbieter der sein CMS-Lösungsangebot um weitere Lösungen erweitert.
von
Navori auf der ISE (Foto: ISE)
Besucher können am Stand von Navori dessen neueste Software Entwicklungen für Digital Signage kennenlernen (Foto: Navori)

Job Description “Strategic sales-hunter”

The position holder will report to the Senior Director of Sales Europe and cover in priority the
German, Austrian Markets.

Responsibilities & tasks

Account Management related tasks:

The level of the position requires the Strategic Sales Hunter to act proactively, maintain C-level
contacts in priority, and to be always up to date on the strategy potential changes and decision
processes of the Navori’s strategic end-customers, distributors and integrators that he/she is
responsible for on his dedicated market

  • Defining together with the superior and achieving the assigned strategic account goals,
  • While continuing managing of the current key account portfolio
  • The seniority of the position holder shall be a strength to naturally and constantly
    develop trustworthy relationships with key internal and external stakeholders of Navori
  • Keeping consistent and regular communication with major Integrators, end-customers,
    partners, distributors, etc
  • Always being the primary contact for strategic demands or matters externally in the
    dedicated markets
  • Timely and effective handling of complaints and problems
  • And acting as a link between key customers, distributors and internal teams
  • Initiating proposals for solutions and innovative ideas to meet and exceed stakeholders
    needs.
  • Leading of product demonstrations and sales presentations

Business development role that applies on the German market mostly:

The level of the position requires the position holder to also acquire new end-customers and
expand the acquired accounts using his/her current and high-level network in order to be
recognized as an example of sales management and growth among the global sales and
account management teams of Navori

  • Elaborating the sales strategy within the dedicated region by defining SMART sales
    goals/Kpi’s to increase chances of success thanks to a regular reviews of his/her
    performance with the Senior Director Sales Europe
  • Prospecting into large sized companies while managing an efficient sales process
  • Finding new potential strategic customers and getting closer to them
  • Build revenue plans with strategic partners
  • Maintaining a consistent high level of sales activity both in virtual and face-to-face
    meetings
  • Negotiating and closing business deals
  • Representing Navori at key digital signage conferences and exhibitions
  • Reporting and providing feedback on market and creative trends
  • Providing accurate short and long-term revenue forecasts, whilst maintaining a robust & healthy sales pipeline

Ideal profile’s requirements
Experience:

  • University degree and at least 8 years of experience in sales and marketing ideally in
    the retail industry
  • Proven track record in sales at a strategic level
  • Relevant experience in Marketing analytics and related activities (big datas systems,
    AI, etc)
  • Experience in applications for the digital transformation and innovations in retail sector
  • Professional understanding and knowledge of the Digital Signage industry and trends
    is complementary and ideal
  • A network in this related industry is an asset
  • Proven experience using Value added Selling techniques is a strong must.
  • Practical experience with CRM software and account management systems
  • Understanding sales performance metrics
  • Experience of processing customer inquiries in a timely manner
  • Strong interest and willingness at understanding retailers needs and bringing
    innovative solutions on the table
  • Experience in using classic Sales control and reporting tools
  • Proficiency in English and German-native

Personality:

  • Hunter’s personality: strong negotiation and sales closing skills and assertiveness on
    factual basis
  • Entrepreneurial mind-set as well as high implementation and result orientation
  • Strong customer focus
  • Above-average communication skills (negotiation and presentation levels)
  • Has an independent, structured and goal-oriented way of working – Strong
    organisational skills
  • Strong capability to adopt a strategic mindset and to take the helicopter view
  • High self-motivation, endurance, and resilience, also in dynamic times
  • Willingness to meet and negotiate involving member(s) of the team
  • Willingness to travel frequently in the dedicated region with a sales and/or technical
    direct colleagues

What we offer

We offer you the opportunity to work in a challenging, influential position for an innovative
technology company. In this position, you can fully apply your know-how, experience and skills
in order to make a significant personal contribution to the group’s development. We offer you
a high degree of independence, a rewarding and privilege recognition of both Navori and its
clients. A rewarding and privilege recognition of both Navori and its clients.

Contact

Navori Labs
Audrey Duchêne
Human Resources Director
Rue du lion d’or 4,

CH-1003, Lausanne, Switzerland
O +41 (21) 633 19 60

T  +41 (21) 633 19 67
E   a.duchene@navori.com