Job Description “Strategic sales-hunter”
The position holder will report to the Senior Director of Sales Europe and cover in priority the
German, Austrian Markets.
Responsibilities & tasks
Account Management related tasks:
The level of the position requires the Strategic Sales Hunter to act proactively, maintain C-level
contacts in priority, and to be always up to date on the strategy potential changes and decision
processes of the Navori’s strategic end-customers, distributors and integrators that he/she is
responsible for on his dedicated market
- Defining together with the superior and achieving the assigned strategic account goals,
- While continuing managing of the current key account portfolio
- The seniority of the position holder shall be a strength to naturally and constantly
develop trustworthy relationships with key internal and external stakeholders of Navori
- Keeping consistent and regular communication with major Integrators, end-customers,
partners, distributors, etc
- Always being the primary contact for strategic demands or matters externally in the
dedicated markets
- Timely and effective handling of complaints and problems
- And acting as a link between key customers, distributors and internal teams
- Initiating proposals for solutions and innovative ideas to meet and exceed stakeholders
needs.
- Leading of product demonstrations and sales presentations
Business development role that applies on the German market mostly:
The level of the position requires the position holder to also acquire new end-customers and
expand the acquired accounts using his/her current and high-level network in order to be
recognized as an example of sales management and growth among the global sales and
account management teams of Navori
- Elaborating the sales strategy within the dedicated region by defining SMART sales
goals/Kpi’s to increase chances of success thanks to a regular reviews of his/her
performance with the Senior Director Sales Europe
- Prospecting into large sized companies while managing an efficient sales process
- Finding new potential strategic customers and getting closer to them
- Build revenue plans with strategic partners
- Maintaining a consistent high level of sales activity both in virtual and face-to-face
meetings
- Negotiating and closing business deals
- Representing Navori at key digital signage conferences and exhibitions
- Reporting and providing feedback on market and creative trends
- Providing accurate short and long-term revenue forecasts, whilst maintaining a robust & healthy sales pipeline
Ideal profile’s requirements
Experience:
- University degree and at least 8 years of experience in sales and marketing ideally in
the retail industry
- Proven track record in sales at a strategic level
- Relevant experience in Marketing analytics and related activities (big datas systems,
AI, etc)
- Experience in applications for the digital transformation and innovations in retail sector
- Professional understanding and knowledge of the Digital Signage industry and trends
is complementary and ideal
- A network in this related industry is an asset
- Proven experience using Value added Selling techniques is a strong must.
- Practical experience with CRM software and account management systems
- Understanding sales performance metrics
- Experience of processing customer inquiries in a timely manner
- Strong interest and willingness at understanding retailers needs and bringing
innovative solutions on the table
- Experience in using classic Sales control and reporting tools
- Proficiency in English and German-native
Personality:
- Hunter’s personality: strong negotiation and sales closing skills and assertiveness on
factual basis
- Entrepreneurial mind-set as well as high implementation and result orientation
- Strong customer focus
- Above-average communication skills (negotiation and presentation levels)
- Has an independent, structured and goal-oriented way of working – Strong
organisational skills
- Strong capability to adopt a strategic mindset and to take the helicopter view
- High self-motivation, endurance, and resilience, also in dynamic times
- Willingness to meet and negotiate involving member(s) of the team
- Willingness to travel frequently in the dedicated region with a sales and/or technical
direct colleagues
What we offer
We offer you the opportunity to work in a challenging, influential position for an innovative
technology company. In this position, you can fully apply your know-how, experience and skills
in order to make a significant personal contribution to the group’s development. We offer you
a high degree of independence, a rewarding and privilege recognition of both Navori and its
clients. A rewarding and privilege recognition of both Navori and its clients.
Contact
Navori Labs
Audrey Duchêne
Human Resources Director
Rue du lion d’or 4,
CH-1003, Lausanne, Switzerland
O +41 (21) 633 19 60
T +41 (21) 633 19 67
E a.duchene@navori.com