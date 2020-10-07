Job Description “Strategic sales-hunter”

The position holder will report to the Senior Director of Sales Europe and cover in priority the

German, Austrian Markets.

Responsibilities & tasks

Account Management related tasks:

The level of the position requires the Strategic Sales Hunter to act proactively, maintain C-level

contacts in priority, and to be always up to date on the strategy potential changes and decision

processes of the Navori’s strategic end-customers, distributors and integrators that he/she is

responsible for on his dedicated market

Defining together with the superior and achieving the assigned strategic account goals,

While continuing managing of the current key account portfolio

The seniority of the position holder shall be a strength to naturally and constantly

develop trustworthy relationships with key internal and external stakeholders of Navori

Keeping consistent and regular communication with major Integrators, end-customers,

partners, distributors, etc

Always being the primary contact for strategic demands or matters externally in the

dedicated markets

Timely and effective handling of complaints and problems

And acting as a link between key customers, distributors and internal teams

Initiating proposals for solutions and innovative ideas to meet and exceed stakeholders

needs.

Leading of product demonstrations and sales presentations

Business development role that applies on the German market mostly:

The level of the position requires the position holder to also acquire new end-customers and

expand the acquired accounts using his/her current and high-level network in order to be

recognized as an example of sales management and growth among the global sales and

account management teams of Navori

Elaborating the sales strategy within the dedicated region by defining SMART sales

goals/Kpi’s to increase chances of success thanks to a regular reviews of his/her

performance with the Senior Director Sales Europe

Prospecting into large sized companies while managing an efficient sales process

Finding new potential strategic customers and getting closer to them

Build revenue plans with strategic partners

Maintaining a consistent high level of sales activity both in virtual and face-to-face

meetings

Negotiating and closing business deals

Representing Navori at key digital signage conferences and exhibitions

Reporting and providing feedback on market and creative trends

Providing accurate short and long-term revenue forecasts, whilst maintaining a robust & healthy sales pipeline

Ideal profile’s requirements

Experience:

University degree and at least 8 years of experience in sales and marketing ideally in

the retail industry

Proven track record in sales at a strategic level

Relevant experience in Marketing analytics and related activities (big datas systems,

AI, etc)

Experience in applications for the digital transformation and innovations in retail sector

Professional understanding and knowledge of the Digital Signage industry and trends

is complementary and ideal

A network in this related industry is an asset

Proven experience using Value added Selling techniques is a strong must.

Practical experience with CRM software and account management systems

Understanding sales performance metrics

Experience of processing customer inquiries in a timely manner

Strong interest and willingness at understanding retailers needs and bringing

innovative solutions on the table

Experience in using classic Sales control and reporting tools

Proficiency in English and German-native

Personality:

Hunter’s personality: strong negotiation and sales closing skills and assertiveness on

factual basis

Entrepreneurial mind-set as well as high implementation and result orientation

Strong customer focus

Above-average communication skills (negotiation and presentation levels)

Has an independent, structured and goal-oriented way of working – Strong

organisational skills

Strong capability to adopt a strategic mindset and to take the helicopter view

High self-motivation, endurance, and resilience, also in dynamic times

Willingness to meet and negotiate involving member(s) of the team

Willingness to travel frequently in the dedicated region with a sales and/or technical

direct colleagues

What we offer

We offer you the opportunity to work in a challenging, influential position for an innovative

technology company. In this position, you can fully apply your know-how, experience and skills

in order to make a significant personal contribution to the group’s development. We offer you

a high degree of independence, a rewarding and privilege recognition of both Navori and its

Contact

Navori Labs

Audrey Duchêne

Human Resources Director

Rue du lion d’or 4,

CH-1003, Lausanne, Switzerland

O +41 (21) 633 19 60

T +41 (21) 633 19 67

E a.duchene@navori.com