We are looking for a driven Business Manager in Hamburg who can strengthen our position in the German market and achieve financial growth. As a Business Manager at Visual Art you work strategically to develop Visual Arts’ business with existing and new customers.

You will define long-term strategic goals, build important customer relationships, identify business opportunities, negotiate and sign agreements.

In your role, you work actively with Visual Art’s customer team in Hamburg and Stockholm. Our team consist of project managers, production managers, art directors, motion designers, developers, etc.

We are looking for

This is a great opportunity to have a big influence in a fun, creative and fast-growing company. You will report to our Country Manager Germany (Hamburg) and to our Group’s Chief Revenue Officer (Stockholm). You need a combination of an entrepreneurial mindset and a great drive to build new customer relationships.

To be successful in this role you should understand the whole (digital) business, be goal-oriented, independent and structured. You need to be able to speak German and English.

Experience

You should have at least 3 years of experience in similar roles. Previous negotiation skills are an advantage and experience from selling communication solutions with many different components.

Education

Relevant higher education is a qualification but not a requirement.

About Visual Art

Visual Art is a global tech- and media group from Stockholm with passion for people, creativity, design and tech. The business idea is to be a strategic partner to its clients through tech innovation and business-driven digital communication.

By combining creative talent with technical expertise, we have – since 1997 – created digital communication solutions for international customers in widely differing business areas and segments.

We are approximately 100 co-workers that are supporting each other in our day to day work. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm and we have offices in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and the US.

About our Office in Hamburg

Agency life with a nice work-life balance in the middle of the colorful and lively district of Ottensen – directly at the Altona train station with great lunch options

Support and workshops from our Swedish experts

fair working conditions and working hours

HVV monthly pass

Urban Sports Club membership

A portafilter machine and café latte art competitions

Christmas parties in Stockholm

Application

Send your resume (in English or German) including a short personal letter, possible starting date and salary requirement to:

Maike Frölich, Country Manager Germany, jobs@visualart.de