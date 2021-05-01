Signagelive sucht einen Nachfolger für Aferdita Qesku, die sieben Jahre lang u.a auch den DACH-Markt vom Firmensitz in Cambridge / Großbritannien entwickelt hat. Der neue DACH-BDM soll in Deutschland ansässig sein und idealerweise mit dem Digital Signage Markt vertraut sein.

Description

We are looking for a self-motivated, successful Business Development Manager to find and close business opportunities and manage customer relationships. You will be focused on selling workplace communications digital signage solutions to Mid-Market and Enterprise customers. You’ll be directly responsible for the expansion and growth of new customers whilst working with our existing and new channel partners to deliver a total solution for each customer.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in software sales taking prospective customers through the key sales stages of; discovery, needs analysis, demonstration, solution proposal, close, grow and retain. We expect you to be an accomplished professional with a customer solution focus and a results-driven approach. Your overarching goal is to identify opportunities with prospects and new clients and build them into long-term profitable relationships.