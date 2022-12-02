Brightsign, vor allem bekannt durch seine Mediaplayer, hat die Stelle eines Senior Partner Account Executive für Deutschland ausgeschrieben. Die Position wird sich in erster Linie auf Digital Signage CMS-Partner konzentrieren, kann aber im Laufe der Zeit weitere ausgewählte Technologiepartnerbeziehungen umfassen.

Interessierte können sich unter diesem Link bewerben.

Es folgt die originale Stellenausschreibung auf Englisch:

Senior Partner Account Executive – Germany

To put our products and solutions into the hands of partners and resellers worldwide, we need an experienced professional who knows how to connect and manage complex, cross-functional business and technical relationships at software and hardware technology companies. We are currently looking for a Senior Partner Account Executive to be the leading force that fuels our growing technology partner relationships in the DACH and EMEA markets. The ideal person will have proven experience building out existing and new relationships, managing joint technology development and integration, driving sales and marketing execution within our partner base, and ensuring partner and end customer satisfaction and business success.

The position will have a primary focus on Digital Signage Content Management Software partners but may include select additional technology partner relationships over time.

Objectives of this role

Build and maintain lasting relationships with clients and partners by understanding their focus and anticipating their needs

Coordinate internal and external Partner resources

Be the primary Partner advocate at our company to ensure the Partner’s success working with us

Responsibilities