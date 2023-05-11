Folgend die Stellenausschreibung der Kollegen der ISE und hier der Link für Bewerber.
Integrated Systems Events organises, manages and develops high-level B2B events for the PRO AV and systems integration industry worldwide. Integrated Systems Europe, is the leading trade fair for the latest techniques and solutions for creating visual experiences. Once a year (February), the show takes place in Barcelona and attracts an international trade audience.
For our location in Munich we are looking for a Senior Marketing Director (f/m/d) as soon as possible.
Your Tasks:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy for our exhibitions and events
- Lead and develop the marketing team (currently 8 team members)
- Monitor and analyse market and industry trends to improve the organization’s marketing strategy
- Collaborate with sales and operations teams to ensure that the marketing strategy aligns with the needs of our clients
- Plan and execute marketing campaigns to increase visitor and exhibitor participation in our exhibitions and events
- Develop digital marketing strategies and monitor social media platforms
- Monitor and control the marketing budget in collaboration with the Managing Director
- Collaborate with external service providers and agencies to create marketing materials
Your Profile:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Marketing or a related discipline
- At least 5 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the exhibition or event industry
- Experience in developing and executing marketing strategies
- Experience in leading a marketing team
- Excellent communication and leadership skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and able to prioritize and manage multiple projects
- Fluent English skills, other language skills are advantageous
Our Offer:
- Exciting and challenging tasks in an international and highly motivated team
- Teamwork, exchange of experience and mutual support
- Flexible working hours and mobile working options (smart working)
Curious now? Then we would like to get to know you! We look forward to receiving your detailed application, including your salary expectations and possible start date.