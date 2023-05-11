Folgend die Stellenausschreibung der Kollegen der ISE und hier der Link für Bewerber.

Integrated Systems Events organises, manages and develops high-level B2B events for the PRO AV and systems integration industry worldwide. Integrated Systems Europe, is the leading trade fair for the latest techniques and solutions for creating visual experiences. Once a year (February), the show takes place in Barcelona and attracts an international trade audience.

For our location in Munich we are looking for a Senior Marketing Director (f/m/d) as soon as possible.

Your Tasks:

Develop and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy for our exhibitions and events

Lead and develop the marketing team (currently 8 team members)

Monitor and analyse market and industry trends to improve the organization’s marketing strategy

Collaborate with sales and operations teams to ensure that the marketing strategy aligns with the needs of our clients

Plan and execute marketing campaigns to increase visitor and exhibitor participation in our exhibitions and events

Develop digital marketing strategies and monitor social media platforms

Monitor and control the marketing budget in collaboration with the Managing Director

Collaborate with external service providers and agencies to create marketing materials

Your Profile:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Marketing or a related discipline

At least 5 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the exhibition or event industry

Experience in developing and executing marketing strategies

Experience in leading a marketing team

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and able to prioritize and manage multiple projects

Fluent English skills, other language skills are advantageous

Our Offer:

Exciting and challenging tasks in an international and highly motivated team

Teamwork, exchange of experience and mutual support

Flexible working hours and mobile working options (smart working)

Curious now? Then we would like to get to know you! We look forward to receiving your detailed application, including your salary expectations and possible start date.

Anzeige