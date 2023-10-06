With the sale of MultiQ Denmark, Vertiseit is separating from the business area relating to digital passenger information solutions in buses and at stops in Denmark, Sweden and Iceland. MultiQ Denmark’s sales amount to 4.3 million euros and 1.4 million euros in recurring SaaS sales. The buyer is the UK-based digital transportation solution provider Journeo, which is taking over the digital signage business for the equivalent of 2.3 million euros in enterprise value. The hardware-heavy transport business of MultiQ Denmark (formerly Mermaid) did not fit into Grassfish/Vertiseit’s strategy from the start and has been up for sale since Vertiseit took over MultiQ at the beginning of the year. Journeo is committed to using Dise’s Vertiseit CMS in the future.

Reduction of jobs – consolidation at headquarters

As invidis learned from various sources, 15 Grassfish jobs were eliminated last week. Of which 1/3 is in the DACH region and 2/3 in Scandinavia. The digital signage provider concentrates central activities at the company headquarters in Varberg, Sweden. Reducing headcount of double staffed back office positions at the previous MultiQ locations in Lund (SE), Denmark and Norway. But also five customer-focused Grassfish experts in the DACH region were also eliminated as part of cost reductions due to weak market demand.

Reduced digital signage demand in 2023 – slight recovery in the second half of the year

According to invidis Research, demand for digital signage solutions is stagnating worldwide, and Vertiseit’s subsidiaries Grassfish and Dise are obviously also feeling this. New projects are postponed, framework agreements are called up more slowly and ongoing consulting contracts are canceled at short notice.

After immense growth in digital signage in 2022, consolidation is coming in 2023. For digital signage providers such as Vertiseit / Grassfish, cost control is particularly necessary in order to maintain the company’s profitability and be prepared for the coming upswing.