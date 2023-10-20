Nexmosphere entwickelt Sensortechnik für interaktive Digital Signage-Erlebnisse. Für den Ausbau des Europa-Business sucht das Unternehmen einen Sales-Experten mit Erfahrung in der ProAV- oder Digital Signage-Branche.

Nachfolgend finden Sie die Stellenanzeige (in Englisch) und hier den Link zur Bewerbung.

Who we are

Nexmosphere develops and manufactures sensors and controls that our customers use to create interactive experiences for public venues such as retail stores and museums. Example experiences include a touch menu that appears when you step in front of a screen or a video that starts playing when you lift a sneaker in a shoe store. You’ll be amazed at how many global brands utilize our technology in their stores to market and sell their products!

Your role

As our area sales representative, you’ll play a pivotal role in growing our European business. You’ll identify potential business opportunities and actively contact new leads. Your goal is to expand our customer base and increase our business with existing customers. Our product managers, inside sales specialists, and customer care officers will support you in reaching your commercial targets.

You will join a scale-up with 15+ colleagues. Our scale-up culture gives you lots of freedom to develop your role and help Nexmosphere grow using your individual skill set. Despite working with a small team, we have a global reach (stretching from the US to Japan). We anticipate that your job will be made up of 20% travel and 80% working remotely.

What we look for

3+ years of sales experience in the Digital Signage or ProAV industry

Hands-on attitude: some planning, but mostly doing

Full professional proficiency in English

Great communicative skills

You enjoy contacting potential clients and discovering their needs

You are goal-oriented and get an energy boost from tackling a challenge

You are available at least 32 hours per week (more is possible)

What we offer