Nach der Akquisition durch den Tech-Investor Maguar Capital ist der Software-Anbieter Navori voll auf Wachstumskurs. Aktuell besetzt das Unternehmen drei Stellen neu: Business Development Manager DACH, VP Sales Europe und Business Development Manager France.

Es folgen die Original-Stellenausschreibungen in Englisch. Interessierte können sich direkt an Mia Galic wenden.

VP Sales Europe

This position works in a multinational environment and manages and develops business across Europe. It oversees a successful existing sales team and will recruit additional personnel.

Company’s objective aims to double its revenue and workforce within next few years through organic growth while exploring growth opportunities through acquisitions.

With experience in software sales and team management, this role targets a natural leader with a hunter mindset and entrepreneurial mindset, reporting directly to the company’s CEO.

Main responsibilities:

Drive growth in Europe by winning on key metrics: revenue growth and new long-term strategic partnerships

Based on market analysis and data, create high-caliber sales strategy to (over)reach defined targets

Execute the strategy and (over)achieve defined revenues through: Individual contribution – leading complex sales cycles with large operators, negotiate at an executive level, secure new business opportunities by converting prospects into customers Build and lead a top-performing sales team



Monitor team performance through dashboard and ensure constant high-level efficiency

Win customers with superior product knowledge and effective communication of company and product value propositions

Profile:

Technology-savvy and competitive go-getter, result-driven and hungry for success and winning

Proven track record in software industry, of revenues overachievement and leading teams which overachieve.

Excellent capability to negotiate with C-level and create strategic partnerships with complex customers.

Strong hands-on leader, capable of building and retaining teams

Hunter Mindset: Ambition and independence. Ability to listen and adapt. Pragmatism. Thriving in uncertainty. Energy and enthusiasm. Bias for action and sharp thinking. Passion, honesty, and integrity. Teamwork and collective goals over individual ones

Empathetic, very good interpersonal skills and capability to deliver engaging and credible product and company presentations

Fluency in English and German, additional languages are an asset.

Date of start: based on your availability, as soon as possible

Employment rate: Full-time, 100%

Location: Switzerland

Interested candidates can apply directly to my email: m.galic@navori.com

Business Development Manager DACH

This position works in a multinational environment and manages and develops business across DACH region. With experience in software sales, the role targets a natural leader with an entrepreneurial mindset.

The company’s objective aims to double its revenue and workforce within the next few years through organic growth while exploring growth opportunities through acquisitions.

This position is ideal for ambitious and result-focus individuals who thrive in fast-developing business, who like being accountable for the results, having tangible impact and being surrounded with a team who is hungry for success. We are happy to meet you if you believe this is the right environment for you.

Main responsibilities:

Drive growth in DACH region by winning on key metrics: revenue growth and new long-term strategic partnerships

(Over) achieve defined revenues through leading sales cycles from prospecting to deal closure and negotiating at an executive level. Daily responsibilities will include cold calls to partners and end users, customers’ qualifications and product demonstrations

Win customers with superior product knowledge and effective communication of company and product value propositions

Track performance and customer data (CRM updates) through weekly reports to ensure performance visibility and centralization of customer data

Participate in trade shows and events to identify new revenue opportunities

Profile:

Technology-savvy and competitive go-getter, result-driven and hungry for success and winning

At least 5 years of proven track record in SaaS sales, with continuous revenues (over)achievement in B2B sales

Excellent sales skills, in particularly customer qualification, negotiation with C-level and deal closure

Hunter Mindset: Ambition and independence. Ability to listen and adapt. Pragmatism. Thriving in uncertainty. Energy and enthusiasm. Bias for action and sharp thinking. Passion, honesty, and integrity. Teamwork and collective goals over individual ones

Strong hands-on approach combined with ability to adopt a strategic mindset and take the helicopter view

Empathetic, very good interpersonal skills and capability to deliver engaging and credible product and company presentations

Willingness to travel regularly

Fluency in German and English

Date of start: As per your availability, as soon as possible

Employment rate: Full-time, 100%

Work-location: Germany

Interested candidates can apply directly to my email: m.galic@navori.com

Business Development Manager France

This position works in a multinational environment and manages and develops business across France. With experience in software sales, the role targets a natural leader with an entrepreneurial mindset.

The company’s objective aims to double its revenue and workforce within the next few years through organic growth while exploring growth opportunities through acquisitions.

This position is ideal for ambitious and result-focus individuals who thrive in fast-developing business, who like being accountable for the results, having tangible impact and being surrounded with a team who is hungry for success. We are happy to meet you if you believe this is the right environment for you.

Main responsibilities:

Drive growth in France by winning on key metrics: revenue growth and new long-term strategic partnerships

(Over) achieve defined revenues through leading sales cycles from prospecting to deal closure and negotiating at an executive level. Daily responsibilities will include cold calls to partners and end users, customers’ qualifications and product demonstrations

Win customers with superior product knowledge and effective communication of company and product value propositions

Track performance and customer data (CRM updates) through weekly reports to ensure performance visibility and centralization of customer data

Participate in trade shows and events to identify new revenue opportunities

Profile:

Technology-savvy and competitive go-getter, result-driven and hungry for success and winning

At least 5 years of proven track record in SaaS sales, with continuous revenues (over)achievement in B2B sales

Excellent sales skills, in particularly customer qualification, negotiation with C-level and deal closure

Hunter Mindset: Ambition and independence. Ability to listen and adapt. Pragmatism. Thriving in uncertainty. Energy and enthusiasm. Bias for action and sharp thinking. Passion, honesty, and integrity. Teamwork and collective goals over individual ones

Strong hands-on approach combined with ability to adopt a strategic mindset and take the helicopter view

Empathetic, very good interpersonal skills and capability to deliver engaging and credible product and company presentations

Willingness to travel regularly

Fluency in French and English

Date of start: As per your availability, as soon as possible

Employment rate: Full-time, 100%

Work-location: France

Interested candidates can apply directly to my email: m.galic@navori.com