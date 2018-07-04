DSS Europe 2018

Das sind die Aussteller und Sponsoren

- Frankfurt | Auch in diesem Jahr wird der DSS Europe 2018 von zahlreichen Ausstellern und Sponsoren unterstützt. Wer ist dabei – und ist wo zu finden? von Thomas Kletschke

Insgesamt 33 Aussteller und Sponsoren unterstützen den DSSE 2018 (Foto: invidis)

Beim 12. DSS Europe (DSSE) engagieren sich verschiedene Branchenfirmen als Aussteller und Sponsoren. Wir bedanken uns bei diesen 33 Firmen, die die Veranstaltung in diesem Jahr unterstützen:

Diamond Sponsors

  • NEC Display Solutions Stand D-2
  • Samsung Electronics Stand D-1

Platinum Sponsors

  • DynaScan Technology Stand P-1
  • LG Electronics Stand P-2

Gold Sponsors

  • iiyama Stand G-2
  • i3-Technologies Stand G-1
  • Leyard Stand G-3
  • Philips Professional Display Solutions Stand G-5
  • RMG Networks Stand G-4
  • Elo Touch Stand G-4

Silver Sponsors

  • Sharp Stand S-1
  • Acer Being Signage Stand S-9
  • Navori Stand S-2
  • BenQ Stand S-3
  • Epson Stand S-4
  • Hagor Stand S-5
  • LINDY Group Stand S-8
  • Peerless-AV Stand S-6
  • Telelogos Stand S-7
  • Edbak Stand S-11

Bronze Sponsors

  • CONCEPT International Stand B-3
  • DS Connekt Stand B-7
  • IntuiLab Stand B-4
  • Matrox Stand B-6
  • Microdigital Stand B-8
  • PeTa Bearbeitungstechnik Stand B-9
  • Balance Box B-10
  • STiNO Stand B-5
  • JamiePro Stand B-5
  • VCM Morgenthaler Stand B-2

Expo Sponsors

  • Innes
  • PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Conference Sponsors

  • IAdea

