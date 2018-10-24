Die Nachfrage nach anspruchsvollen Digital Signage Konzepten ist insbesondere im Retail und in den in Russland traditionell starken Vertikalmärkten Museen und Corporate spürbar angestiegen.

Dazu haben wir einige führende Experten zur DSS Russia 2018 im Expocentre in die russische Hauptstadt eingeladen:

11 a.m. – opening speech of moderator Maria Gracheva, Addreality

11:05 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of Invidis Consulting “Digital storytelling with Digital Signage in Retail “

11:20 a.m. -11:35 a.m. Anna Lebedeva, Executive Director of Global Association for Marketing at Retail POPAI RUSSIA

11:35 a.m.- 12:35 p.m. Panel Discussion «Customer journey in retail. How to monitor the client at all purchase’s stages. Online and offline tools».

Achieving positive RoI is key to all retail solutions and required extensive data collection and analytics. In the past retailer were stuck with a mere hope of recouping their investments in digital signage and digital signage solutions. Analytics solutions are widely available. But most projects are missing a sustainable concept and don’t deliver the thought after insights.

11:35 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Speech of the top-level speaker: Vitaly Porubov, head of department of strategy and innovations of X5 Retail Group

11:50 a.m.- 12:35 p.m. Panel Discussion

Invited representatives of companies:

X5 Retail Group, DIXY Group, Korablik retail chain, Detsky Mir Group, Inventive Retail Group, Watcom, Aromatniy Mir wine shop, L’etoile retail chain, KORUS Consulting and others.

12:40 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Russian experience of Programmatic indoor.

Out of Home has long been a very analogue media. Digitization of billboards and posters took in Russia longer than in many other markets. The breakthrough for Digital out of Home came with the launch of programmatic platforms. The combination of online and digital out of home as well as easy access to new budgets inspired many network owners to invest in public screens. The majority in Russia are still in indoor, but the digital roadside portfolio is growing fast – especially in combination with online and mobile data from Yandex

12:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of Invidis Consulting “Smart City – how digital signage, DooH and Sensors change public spaces “

1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Speech of the top-level speaker: Marina Surygina, head of a direction on work with partners, advertising technologies of Yandex.

1:15 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. Discussion

Invited representatives of companies:

Yandex, Addreality, Video Planning, Rus Outdoor, ADV, Сityscreen, Laysa

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Closed Technology Tour at Integrated Systems Russia 2018 for Retailers

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Section: Technological Digital Signage solutions from the Integrated Systems Russia exhibitors.

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Panel Discussion “Digital Signage for retail banking. Innovative technologies in the banking segment”.

3:00 – 3:20 p.m. Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of Invidis Consulting

“Digital Signage and Retail Banking – Global Trends & Best Practice “

3:20 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Speech of the top-level speaker: Dmitry Fukin, manager of department

changes of Sberbank

3:45 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Discussion

Invited speakers:

Representative of banks Alfa Bank, Sberbank, VTB, Svyaznoy.

4:30 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.

Technological tour at Integrated Systems Russia 2018 for representatives of banks.