DSS Europe 2020

Nächste DSS in München - Save the Date

Nach der Show ist vor der Show – die nächste DSS Konferenz findet am 1-2 Juli im Hilton München Airport statt. Mehr Informationen zum Programm von Europas führender Digital Signage Konferenz veröffentlichen wir im März.
DSS Europe 2020 – 1/2 Juli in München (Foto: invidis)

Die DSS Europe 2020 steht unter dem Motto “The Global Perspective – Designing, Developing and Delivering Digital Experiences – Smart, Green & Connected”

Top Trends für die DSS Europe 2020

  • Sustainability / Green Signage
  • Impact on Digital Concepts Experiences – Innovation
  • Concepts, local adaption “Made in Europe – Sustainable & Diverse ”
  • Experiences Go Global – innovate
  • Green Signage
  • DXP / Connected Commerce
  • What to do with data / sensor
  • Digital Retail ‘round the world
  • Digital meets Architecture (best of Euroshop 2020)
  • Certification / IT-Security
  • Infrastructure / hardware
  • Customer Journey Design
  • M&A / Consolidation
  • Store Operations
  • Vertical Solutions
  • DooH / Smart Cities
  • Innovator & Disruptor
  • Content
  • Cultural Acceptance / GDPR
  • Kiosk & Transactional POS
  • Voice & other interfaces