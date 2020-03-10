Die APEX Awards 2020, die vom Verband für Digital Signage vergeben werden, sollen Leistungen bei der Installation von digitalen Displays und interaktiver Technologie sowie bei der Erstellung überzeugender Zuschauerinhalte anerkennen und würdigen. Seit weit über einem Jahrzehnt werden mit den APEX Awards Hunderte von Unternehmen weltweit für ihre Innovationen ausgezeichnet.
Die diesjährigen Finalisten der APEX Awards wurden von einer unabhängigen Jury aus 11 Branchenexperten und Journalisten aus einem Feld von 115 Teilnehmern aus 19 Ländern ausgewählt, die sich in 12 wichtigen Digital Signage-Kategorien beworben haben.
Videos der Finalisten für die Awards gibt es unter www.digitalsignageexpo.net
Die Finalisten des APEX-Preises 2020:
Corporate Environment
- Delta Airlines, Biometric Hoteling Solution nominated by Four Winds Interactive
- Forcepoint nominated by Design Communications Ltd.
- Legacy Union Bank of America Tower Lobby nominated by NanoLumens and Second Story
Digital Out-of-Home
- Friends 25th Anniversary Global Kick-off nominated by BARTKRESA studio
- MediaCom Agency nominated by Moving Walls
- The Genesis Experience at Toronto Pearson Airport nominated by BIG Digital ThinkingBox Genesis Motors Canada GTAA
Educational Environments
- Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering nominated by Belle & Wissell Co.
- Deep Dive into the Brain South Florida Science Center and Aquarium nominated by Ideum
- The Media Majlis nominated by MOSECO QATAR
Entertainment & Recreation
- Camelview DUMBO Digital Takeover nominated by Harkins Theatres
- Penguin Chill at the ABQ BioPark nominated by Ideum
- Statue of Liberty Museum nominated by ESI Design
Experiential Design & Planning
- DATALAND:LINQ Hotel + Experience nominated by McCann Systems
- The Arctic Refuge Experience. Step In. Step Up. nominated by Future Colossal and Do Something Strategic
- The Wheel of Intention – The Rubin Museum of Art nominated by Potion
Healthcare Environments
- Sunnybrook Foundation Tap-to-Donate Kiosk nominated by Envision
- The Wall of Heroes/Orlando Regional Medical Health Center nominated by Intermedia Touch
- The Wilderverse Connecticut Children’s Medical Center nominated by Dimensional Innovations
Hospitality
- Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen nominated by ProntoTV – part of Zeta Display
- Palms Ivory Tower Mesh nominated by Yaham USA Red Rock Resorts
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino nominated by Design Communications Ltd.
Public Spaces
- Boston Media Band at 110 High Street nominated by ESI Design
- Symulakra nominated by Screen Network, panGenerator
- X Madrid – Digital Urban Project nominated by NECSUM
Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice
- KAOS Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort nominated by NanoLumens
- The Living Retail Lab: Digital Menu Boards Inside Citizens Supply nominated by HighStreet Collective
- Toronto Union Food Court – QSR Digital Expressions nominated by Jumping Brand & Design Inc.
Retail Environments
- Riachuelo nominated by Userful Corporation
- The Future of Retail, Led by The Fitting Room nominated by Elo
- Villiers hypermarket nominated by Pixel Inspiration – Carrefour Voyages
Transportation
- “Fulton Flow” in Fulton Center nominated by MTA Arts & Design
- Istanbul Airport Duty Free Digital Signage Project/Unifree nominated by Sistem 9
- LAX Time Tower nominated by RealMotion
Venues
- Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Co. Ltd. nominated by Daktronics
- Wells Fargo Center nominated by ANC
- Yapi Kredi 75th Anniversary nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications