@michaelkors – Spring 2020 Inspired by a luxury airplane interior, we produced bespoke leather and chrome airline seating manufactured in our Italian workshop. These were set against moving sky video content linked to each high-quality LED screen, framed in bespoke sculpted and vac-formed, chrome window surrounds. Metallic printed vinyls and printed graphic lightboxes provided the finishing touches. Technical development Production Installation