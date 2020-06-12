Anzeige
AV Innovation Days

Das Interface der Zukunft bei Lang

Mehr als ein Dutzend AV-Anbieter präsentieren an den AV Innovation Days, kurz AVID, am 18.-19. Juni der Branche ihre Neuheiten. Das Event findet als Teil der InfoComm Connected anstatt in Las Vegas in diesem Jahr am Stammsitz der Lang AG in Lindlar statt und wird live übertragen. Mit dabei sind namhafte Hersteller wie Panasonic, Epson, Samsung, INFiLED oder Barco. Abgerundet wird das Programm durch verschiedene Vorträge, unter anderem zu neuer Interface- oder Fine Pixel Pitch-Technologie.
Die AV Innovation Days AVID sind teil der InfoComm Connected 2020 vom 16. bis 18. Juni (Foto: InfoComm/Lang AG)
Zu den AV Innovation Days (AVID), unterstützt von der Lang AG, präsentieren namhafte Hersteller wie Panasonic, Samsung oder Barco aktuelle Technologien und Innovationen aus der AV-Branche. Teil des Messeprogramms der AVID am 18.-19. Juni am Stammsitz der Lang AG in Lindlar ist auch ein Vortragsprogramm:

18.06.2020

  • 11:00 – Image size of displays / monitors for 2D content in audiovisual systems – DISCAS  AVIEA | Holger Wiesenberg o. Wolfgang Enigk
  • 14:00 – USB-C – the interface of the future – Taurus UCX – the solution of the future! Lightware | Matthias Wolf
  • 15:00 – Public space hygiene EXACT solutions | Tobias Schwirten
  • 16:00 – Fine Pixel Pitch LED Technologies LANG AG | Benjamin Valbert

InfoComm Connected: Lang präsentiert AV Innovation Days

19.06.2020

  • 11:00 – Image size of displays / monitors for 2D content in audiovisual systems – DISCAS  AVIEA | Holger Wiesenberg o. Wolfgang Enigk
  • 12:00 – AV user interfaces with HTML5 AVIEA | Patrick Murray
  • 14:00 – USB-C – the interface of the future – Taurus UCX – the solution of the future! Lightware | Matthias Wolf
  • 15:00 – Public space hygiene EXACT solutions | Tobias Schwirten
  • 16:00 – Fine Pixel Pitch LED Technologies LANG AG | Benjamin Valbert

Die Teilnahme am Event ist für Branchenvertreter und B2B-Kunden kostenlos.