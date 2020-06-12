Zu den AV Innovation Days (AVID), unterstützt von der Lang AG, präsentieren namhafte Hersteller wie Panasonic, Samsung oder Barco aktuelle Technologien und Innovationen aus der AV-Branche. Teil des Messeprogramms der AVID am 18.-19. Juni am Stammsitz der Lang AG in Lindlar ist auch ein Vortragsprogramm:
18.06.2020
- 11:00 – Image size of displays / monitors for 2D content in audiovisual systems – DISCAS AVIEA | Holger Wiesenberg o. Wolfgang Enigk
- 14:00 – USB-C – the interface of the future – Taurus UCX – the solution of the future! Lightware | Matthias Wolf
- 15:00 – Public space hygiene EXACT solutions | Tobias Schwirten
- 16:00 – Fine Pixel Pitch LED Technologies LANG AG | Benjamin Valbert
19.06.2020
- 11:00 – Image size of displays / monitors for 2D content in audiovisual systems – DISCAS AVIEA | Holger Wiesenberg o. Wolfgang Enigk
- 12:00 – AV user interfaces with HTML5 AVIEA | Patrick Murray
- 14:00 – USB-C – the interface of the future – Taurus UCX – the solution of the future! Lightware | Matthias Wolf
- 15:00 – Public space hygiene EXACT solutions | Tobias Schwirten
- 16:00 – Fine Pixel Pitch LED Technologies LANG AG | Benjamin Valbert
Die Teilnahme am Event ist für Branchenvertreter und B2B-Kunden kostenlos.