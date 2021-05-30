Das zweitägige Streaming-Event findet am 16 und 17. Juni statt (Agenda). Gesendet wird der Live Stream „The Path to Transformation“ aus dem europäischen LED-Showroom in Schwalbach. Teilnahme ist kostenlos

The global perspective from Samsung HQ mit Senior Vice-President Hyesung Ha

2021 Vision for Samsung Europe u.a. mit Simon Jackson VP / European Display Office

Market Trends & Key Focus u.a. mit Kai Eichberg / LED Business Development Manager

Mit dabei sind auch zwei Guest-Speaker

Martin Brinch Jöhncke von Coop Dänemark / LEH

Peter McManus von Acrelec / QSR-Integrator

Anmeldung und weitere Informationen auf der Samsung Microsite