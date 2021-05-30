Anzeige
Partner Event

Samsung Virtual Disovery Days 2021

Die großen Displayanbieter fehlen auf der ISE in Barcelona dieses Jahr. Um trotzdem das neue Digital Signage Produktportfolio den Partnern zu präsentieren, veranstaltet die europäische Samsung Display Organisation  kurz nach der ISE die Samsung Virtual Discovery Days 2021.
von
Samsung Virtual Discovery Days (Foto: Samsung)
Samsung Virtual Discovery Days (Foto: Samsung)

Das zweitägige Streaming-Event findet am 16 und 17. Juni statt (Agenda). Gesendet wird der Live Stream „The Path to Transformation“ aus dem europäischen LED-Showroom in Schwalbach. Teilnahme ist kostenlos

  • The global perspective from Samsung HQ  mit Senior Vice-President Hyesung Ha
  • 2021 Vision for Samsung Europe u.a. mit Simon Jackson VP / European Display Office
  • Market Trends & Key Focus u.a. mit Kai Eichberg / LED Business Development Manager

Mit dabei sind auch zwei Guest-Speaker

  • Martin Brinch Jöhncke von Coop Dänemark / LEH
  • Peter McManus von Acrelec / QSR-Integrator

Anmeldung und weitere Informationen auf der Samsung Microsite