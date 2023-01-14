Between 2009 and 2017, invidis measured the pulse of the digital signage and DooH industry on a quarterly basis (DBCI archive with all results). Although the industry was still in its infancy at the time, the free publication of the quarterly results was hotly anticipated. Even major market researchers used the data for their models and reports. Similar with the invidis yearbook to this day , the data provided by invidis is regularly used in countless studies, investor memorandums, stock market prospectuses and for competitive intelligence.

After a few years of interruption, invidis has now decided to start compiling the DBCI regularly again starting with ISE 2023. The insights remain free of charge, but we need the industry’s participation to collect the information. The quarterly participation in the survey takes only two minutes.

It’s best to take part now – we will publish the first results at ISE from 31 January in Barcelona.