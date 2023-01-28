Before Barcelona

ISE is the place for vendors to shine and showcase their latest products and solutions – less so for integrators, the main buyers of digital signage hardware, software and services. Integrators and corporate end-users are ISE’s main visitor target group filling the halls at Fira Barcelona in the next couple of days.

invidis has spoken exclusively to some of the most important digital signage integrators to “feel the temperature” before the show at the beginning of a new digital signage year.

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren

online at invidis.de

Chris Riegel / Stratacache

Alberto Caceres / Trison

Manlio Romanelli / M-Cube

Pontus Meijer / Visual Art

At DSS ISE (01 February 2023)

Alberto Caceres, Global CEO – Trison

Ben Cope, Principal Engineer – Intel Corporation

Brad Koerner, Director of Hardware and Application Innovation – Cooler Screens

Bryan Meszaros, CEO – OpenEye

Craig Francis, Digital Signage Partner Manager – Google ChromeOS

Dave Haynes / Sixteen-Nine

David Bajt, Co-Founder & Director – Bild Studios

Frank Larsen, General Manager EMEA – Signage Live

Gerhard Pichler, CEO – EaseScreen

Hubertus Beckmann, Technical Director – LANG AG

Jay Leedy, Head of Business Development, B2B – Sony Home Entertainment & Sound – Americas

Johan Lind, CEO – Vertiseit

Loek Wermenbol, Retail Strategy Director – First Impression audiovisual

Monika Lindquist, CMO & CCO – Visual Art

Sian Rees, International Product Manager – PPDS

Stan Richter, CEO – SignageOS

Ted Romanowitz / Principle Analyst, Future Source

invidisXworld at the Content Studio in Hall 6 D600 (every ISE day)

Big Names in Digital Signage

Alan Kaufmann / President, DynaScan Technology

Alexander Pietschmann / CEO, Adam Hall Group

Brad Hanrahan / Global Strategic Partnerships Manager, Sony Electronics

Bryan Meszaros / CEO and Founder, OpenEye Global

Carles Giner / CEO & Co-Founder, NewtonLab Space

Craig Francis / Digital Signage Partner Manager Chrome OS, Google

Daniel Harkin / Head of Product, Catch.ad

Dave Haynes / Chief Editor, sixteen:nine

Franck Racapé / Head of Global Commercial & Vice President EMEA, PPDS

Jeff Hastings / CEO, BrightSign

Juan Vega Díaz / International Business Development Manager, Alfalite

Kai Thäsler / Managing Director, FAW (German Outdoor Association)

Maarten Dollevoet / Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign

Manlio Romanelli / President, M-Cube

Matt Goche / CEO, Uniguest

Max Jaramillo / Managing Director, Latin Press

Raluca Monet / Global Partnerships Lead Chrome OS, Google

Ross Burling / Industry Development Director – OOH & Sports, Absen Europe

Sam Gordon / Director, Big Purple Productions

Simon Jackson / Vice President of EDO, Samsung Europe

Ted Romanowitz / Principle Analyst, Future Source

Tobias Lang / CEO, Lang AG

Big Names in Democratizing Content

Andrea Ferrando / Creative Director, Mediapro Exhibitions

Bernat Elias / Executive Producer & Global Line Producer, The Mediapro Studio

BK Johannessen / Unreal Engine Business Director for Broadcast and Live Events, Epic Games

Daniel Rocafort / CEO, Visyon

David Bajt / Co-Founder, Bild Studios

Emili Planas / CTO, GRUP MEDIAPRO

Javi Rojo / Content Director, UBEAT

Kike Lozano / CEO, GECA

María José Santiago / Head of Audiovisual Platforms and Branded Content, GRUP MEDIAPRO

Marina Rojo / COO, LVP

Mayte Hidalgo / Head of Innovation & AI Center, GRUP MEDIAPRO

Miguel Mur / International Events Operations Manager, GRUP MEDIAPRO

Pablo Delgado / UAS Operations Manager, Overon Aerial

Simon Westland / Channel Marketing Director, Blackmagic Design

Stephen Nuttall / Head of Television, America’s Cup

Big Names in Barcelona

Juan Manuel Baselga Iturzaeta / Head of Institutional Relations and Partnerships Development, Barcelona & Partners

Big Names of ISE, AVIXA & Partners