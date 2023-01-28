Before Barcelona
ISE is the place for vendors to shine and showcase their latest products and solutions – less so for integrators, the main buyers of digital signage hardware, software and services. Integrators and corporate end-users are ISE’s main visitor target group filling the halls at Fira Barcelona in the next couple of days.
invidis has spoken exclusively to some of the most important digital signage integrators to “feel the temperature” before the show at the beginning of a new digital signage year.
- Chris Riegel / Stratacache
- Alberto Caceres / Trison
- Manlio Romanelli / M-Cube
- Pontus Meijer / Visual Art
At DSS ISE (01 February 2023)
- Alberto Caceres, Global CEO – Trison
- Ben Cope, Principal Engineer – Intel Corporation
- Brad Koerner, Director of Hardware and Application Innovation – Cooler Screens
- Bryan Meszaros, CEO – OpenEye
- Craig Francis, Digital Signage Partner Manager – Google ChromeOS
- Dave Haynes / Sixteen-Nine
- David Bajt, Co-Founder & Director – Bild Studios
- Frank Larsen, General Manager EMEA – Signage Live
- Gerhard Pichler, CEO – EaseScreen
- Hubertus Beckmann, Technical Director – LANG AG
- Jay Leedy, Head of Business Development, B2B – Sony Home Entertainment & Sound – Americas
- Johan Lind, CEO – Vertiseit
- Loek Wermenbol, Retail Strategy Director – First Impression audiovisual
- Monika Lindquist, CMO & CCO – Visual Art
- Sian Rees, International Product Manager – PPDS
- Stan Richter, CEO – SignageOS
- Ted Romanowitz / Principle Analyst, Future Source
invidisXworld at the Content Studio in Hall 6 D600 (every ISE day)
Big Names in Digital Signage
- Alan Kaufmann / President, DynaScan Technology
- Alexander Pietschmann / CEO, Adam Hall Group
- Brad Hanrahan / Global Strategic Partnerships Manager, Sony Electronics
- Bryan Meszaros / CEO and Founder, OpenEye Global
- Carles Giner / CEO & Co-Founder, NewtonLab Space
- Craig Francis / Digital Signage Partner Manager Chrome OS, Google
- Daniel Harkin / Head of Product, Catch.ad
- Dave Haynes / Chief Editor, sixteen:nine
- Franck Racapé / Head of Global Commercial & Vice President EMEA, PPDS
- Jeff Hastings / CEO, BrightSign
- Juan Vega Díaz / International Business Development Manager, Alfalite
- Kai Thäsler / Managing Director, FAW (German Outdoor Association)
- Maarten Dollevoet / Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign
- Manlio Romanelli / President, M-Cube
- Matt Goche / CEO, Uniguest
- Max Jaramillo / Managing Director, Latin Press
- Raluca Monet / Global Partnerships Lead Chrome OS, Google
- Ross Burling / Industry Development Director – OOH & Sports, Absen Europe
- Sam Gordon / Director, Big Purple Productions
- Simon Jackson / Vice President of EDO, Samsung Europe
- Ted Romanowitz / Principle Analyst, Future Source
- Tobias Lang / CEO, Lang AG
Big Names in Democratizing Content
- Andrea Ferrando / Creative Director, Mediapro Exhibitions
- Bernat Elias / Executive Producer & Global Line Producer, The Mediapro Studio
- BK Johannessen / Unreal Engine Business Director for Broadcast and Live Events, Epic Games
- Daniel Rocafort / CEO, Visyon
- David Bajt / Co-Founder, Bild Studios
- Emili Planas / CTO, GRUP MEDIAPRO
- Javi Rojo / Content Director, UBEAT
- Kike Lozano / CEO, GECA
- María José Santiago / Head of Audiovisual Platforms and Branded Content, GRUP MEDIAPRO
- Marina Rojo / COO, LVP
- Mayte Hidalgo / Head of Innovation & AI Center, GRUP MEDIAPRO
- Miguel Mur / International Events Operations Manager, GRUP MEDIAPRO
- Pablo Delgado / UAS Operations Manager, Overon Aerial
- Simon Westland / Channel Marketing Director, Blackmagic Design
- Stephen Nuttall / Head of Television, America’s Cup
Big Names in Barcelona
- Juan Manuel Baselga Iturzaeta / Head of Institutional Relations and Partnerships Development, Barcelona & Partners
Big Names of ISE, AVIXA & Partners
- Dan Goldstein / CMO, AVIXA
- Mike Blackman / Managing Director Integrated Systems Europe
- Richard Tan / Executive Director, InfoCommAsia
- Rochelle Richardson / Senior Vice President, AVIXA