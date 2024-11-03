Anzeige
ISE-LED gewinnt AV-Award

Die Muxwave-LED am Südeingang der Fira Gran Via in Barcelona war der Hingucker der diesjährigen ISE. Nun wurde der transparente Screen des Messegeländes mit dem Digital Signage Project of the Year Award ausgezeichnet. Ebenfalls ausgezeichnet wurden Videri und Sharp/NEC für ihre Digital Signage-Technologien.
Muxwave-Installation an der Fira Gran Via (Foto: invidis)
Zum Jahresende häufen sich die Award-Verleihungen – während das katholische Europa am Freitag mit Allerheiligen an einem Feiertag die Arbeit ruhen ließ, feierte die ProAV-Branche in London bei den AV Interactive Awards. Die riesige Award-Show ist ein relevanter Business Case, bei der sich die Teilnehmer in feine Abendgarderobe werfen, um die Auszeichnungen gemeinsam mit Kunden zu feiern.

Die Gewinner der AVAwards 2024 (Foto: AVI)
Alle AV Interactive Awards wurden unabhängig von einer Fachjury ausgewählt. Aus Digital Signage-Sicht sind drei Awards besonders relevant:

  • Digital Signage Project of the Year
    Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events
  • Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich
    Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri
  • Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by Dynamo LED Displays
    Sharp E-Paper Display, Sharp NEC Display Solutions

Weitere Awards wurden an folgende Unternehmen verliehen:

  • Audio Technology of the Year – sponsored by Audiologic
    L Series, L-Acoustics
  • AV Freelancer of the Year – sponsored by Avixa
    Alejandro Perez, LRAV
  • AV Professional of the Year – sponsored by Absen
    Kagi Lau, Kinly
  • Best use of AI – sponsored by the IUF Group
    AI-driven 2.5D Workflows, Disguise Systems
  • Channel Team of the Year – sponsored by Yealink
    Jabra
  • Collaboration Technology of the Year – sponsored by Kinly
    Taurus TPX, Lightware Visual Engineering
  • Communication Technology of the Year – sponsored by Netgear
    Microflex Wireless (MXW) Next 2, Shure
  • Control and Management Technology of the Year – sponsored by Colorlight
    AES 70, OCA Alliance
  • Corporate Project of the Year
    Ebdaa Innovation Hub – Emirates, AVI-SPL
  • DE&I Initiative of the Year – sponsored by Logitech
    Exertis AV
  • Distributor of the Year – sponsored by Shure
    Exertis AV
  • Education Project of the Year – sponsored by EAV Group
    UAL East Bank, University of the Arts London
  • Entertainment Technology Project of the Year – sponsored by Epson
    Landing a drone A380 plane at Zayed International Airport, Skymagic
  • Event Technology of the Year – sponsored by Encore
    Mixhalo Translate
  • Events and Entertainment Project of the Year – sponsored by Epson
    Coronation Concert Drone Show – Skymagic
  • Integrator of the Year (less than 200 employees) – sponsored by Lightware
    Tateside
  • Integrator of the Year (more than 200 employees) – sponsored by Hikvision
    Solotech
  • Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Solotech
    Printworks Manchester, ADI
  • Manufacturer  of the Year – sponsored by Leyard Europe
    Epson
  • Processing and Distribution Technology of the Year
    INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS, INOGENI
  • Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin
    Epilepsy Society – SUDEP prevention, Adaptive Care
  • Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO
    Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Crossing Laboratory – LAB at Rockwell Group
  • Rising Star of the Year – sponsored by Northamber
    Ryan Wilkinson, Kinly
  • Support Technology of the Year – sponsored by BenQ
    CTOUCH Android Upgrade Module, CTOUCH
  • Sustainability Initiative of the Year – sponsored by Integrated Systems Europe
    Genelec
  • Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by Funktion-One
    View Boston, Electrosonic
  • Venue Project of the Year – sponsored by NovaStar
    Rebel Moon Drone Show at Sphere, SKYMAGIC

 