Zum Jahresende häufen sich die Award-Verleihungen – während das katholische Europa am Freitag mit Allerheiligen an einem Feiertag die Arbeit ruhen ließ, feierte die ProAV-Branche in London bei den AV Interactive Awards. Die riesige Award-Show ist ein relevanter Business Case, bei der sich die Teilnehmer in feine Abendgarderobe werfen, um die Auszeichnungen gemeinsam mit Kunden zu feiern.
Alle AV Interactive Awards wurden unabhängig von einer Fachjury ausgewählt. Aus Digital Signage-Sicht sind drei Awards besonders relevant:
- Digital Signage Project of the Year
Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events
- Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich
Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri
- Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by Dynamo LED Displays
Sharp E-Paper Display, Sharp NEC Display Solutions
Weitere Awards wurden an folgende Unternehmen verliehen:
- Audio Technology of the Year – sponsored by Audiologic
L Series, L-Acoustics
- AV Freelancer of the Year – sponsored by Avixa
Alejandro Perez, LRAV
- AV Professional of the Year – sponsored by Absen
Kagi Lau, Kinly
- Best use of AI – sponsored by the IUF Group
AI-driven 2.5D Workflows, Disguise Systems
- Channel Team of the Year – sponsored by Yealink
Jabra
- Collaboration Technology of the Year – sponsored by Kinly
Taurus TPX, Lightware Visual Engineering
- Communication Technology of the Year – sponsored by Netgear
Microflex Wireless (MXW) Next 2, Shure
- Control and Management Technology of the Year – sponsored by Colorlight
AES 70, OCA Alliance
- Corporate Project of the Year
Ebdaa Innovation Hub – Emirates, AVI-SPL
- DE&I Initiative of the Year – sponsored by Logitech
Exertis AV
- Distributor of the Year – sponsored by Shure
Exertis AV
- Education Project of the Year – sponsored by EAV Group
UAL East Bank, University of the Arts London
- Entertainment Technology Project of the Year – sponsored by Epson
Landing a drone A380 plane at Zayed International Airport, Skymagic
- Event Technology of the Year – sponsored by Encore
Mixhalo Translate
- Events and Entertainment Project of the Year – sponsored by Epson
Coronation Concert Drone Show – Skymagic
- Integrator of the Year (less than 200 employees) – sponsored by Lightware
Tateside
- Integrator of the Year (more than 200 employees) – sponsored by Hikvision
Solotech
- Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Solotech
Printworks Manchester, ADI
- Manufacturer of the Year – sponsored by Leyard Europe
Epson
- Processing and Distribution Technology of the Year
INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS, INOGENI
- Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin
Epilepsy Society – SUDEP prevention, Adaptive Care
- Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO
Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Crossing Laboratory – LAB at Rockwell Group
- Rising Star of the Year – sponsored by Northamber
Ryan Wilkinson, Kinly
- Support Technology of the Year – sponsored by BenQ
CTOUCH Android Upgrade Module, CTOUCH
- Sustainability Initiative of the Year – sponsored by Integrated Systems Europe
Genelec
- Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by Funktion-One
View Boston, Electrosonic
- Venue Project of the Year – sponsored by NovaStar
Rebel Moon Drone Show at Sphere, SKYMAGIC