Zum Jahresende häufen sich die Award-Verleihungen – während das katholische Europa am Freitag mit Allerheiligen an einem Feiertag die Arbeit ruhen ließ, feierte die ProAV-Branche in London bei den AV Interactive Awards. Die riesige Award-Show ist ein relevanter Business Case, bei der sich die Teilnehmer in feine Abendgarderobe werfen, um die Auszeichnungen gemeinsam mit Kunden zu feiern.

Alle AV Interactive Awards wurden unabhängig von einer Fachjury ausgewählt. Aus Digital Signage-Sicht sind drei Awards besonders relevant:

Digital Signage Project of the Year

Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events

Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich

Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri

Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by Dynamo LED Displays

Sharp E-Paper Display, Sharp NEC Display Solutions

Weitere Awards wurden an folgende Unternehmen verliehen: