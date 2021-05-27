Unter ISE Live & Online präsentiert Integrated Systems Events seit über 12 Monaten ein Live-/Hybrid-Programm. Das digitale Angebot und die Live-Veranstaltung in Barcelona sollen die globale ProAV- und Digital Signage Branche wieder zusammenführen und dazu beitragen, den globalen Markt neu zu beleben.

Die ISE Digital 2021, die zwei Tage lang live von der Fira übertragen wird, präsentiert Vordenker der Branche, neue technologische Innovationen und Best Practice. Betrieben wir die Plattform von Cisco in Zusammenarbeit mit der Financial Times Tochter The Next Web (TNW). Im Laufe der zwei Tage wird die ISE Digital über eine Reihe von Live- und VOD-Content-Streams eine Business-Roadmap für die Zukunft der Branche liefern.

Mike Blackman, Geschäftsführer von Integrated Systems Events, erklärt: „Unsere Branche hat in den letzten 12 Monaten in einem unvergleichlich harten Jahr immense Widerstandsfähigkeit und Innovation gezeigt. Auch wir haben uns auf eine ähnliche Reise begeben und die ISE Digital ist unsere Antwort darauf – eine Mischung aus physischen und digitalen Inhalten, die einen faszinierenden Einblick in Markttrends, Transformationen und Innovationen bietet, die eine neue Roadmap für eine neue Ära unterstützen.“

„Ich freue mich, ein faszinierendes Programm von Livestream- und On-Demand-Sessions in Zusammenarbeit mit unserem Partner TNW anzukündigen. Die ISE Digital wird am 1. und 2. Juni ab 12:30 Uhr (MEZ) als Livestream übertragen.“

Teilnahme am Online-Prpgramm ist kostenlos

LIVE IN BARCELONA & ONLINE

MAIN STAGE:

Your lead host at ISE Digital will be Anouk Vleugels, Publisher at The Next Web and a self-proclaimed Digital Centaur Evangelist. As a creative tech enthusiast and seasoned journalist, Anouk has her finger on the pulse of innovation and will be joined by co-hosts Már Másson Maack, Editor of Growth Quarters at TNW and Callum Booth, Editor of Plugged at TNW. They will present sessions from the Main Stage in Barcelona, which runs concurrently with ISE Digital, from a specially created virtual studio.

Paving the way forward – A roadmap to success from the Main Stage

An intriguing programme of live and digital content curated with TNW, AVIXA, CEDIA and ISE exhibitors and partners to provide you with tools to navigate out of the pandemic, mixing live action from Barcelona with the ISE Digital agenda.

Keynote Speakers

1 June: On the Sofa with Ventura Barba, CEO of the Sónar Festival.

Tackling the tech trends you need to have on your radar and why, Ventura will explore how technology has accelerated and what’s on the backburner over the last 12 months.

2 June: Sustainability Accelerated. On the Sofa with Tom Raftery, Global VP, Futurist & Innovation Evangelist at SAP. Sustainability is at the top of the global agenda and modern society is increasingly concerned with sustainability initiatives. Takeaways will include advice on what is the perfect destination for a sustainable business.

Reporter Roundtables curated by TNW – These lively panel discussions include:

1 June: ‘ Marketing Tactics in an Online World’ . Rebecca Roth, Social Media Specialist & Imaging Coordinator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Genia Shipova, CMO at Dailymotion talk digital marketing tactics.

‘ . Rebecca Roth, Social Media Specialist & Imaging Coordinator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Genia Shipova, CMO at Dailymotion talk digital marketing tactics. 2 June: ‘What’s Your Purpose?’ Alice K. Steenland, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes and Guillem Gallego, CMO, Desigual in a peer-to-peer knowledge exchange on how to position your brand and service in a post pandemic world.

Episodes exploring key areas with a selection of insightful keynotes and panel discussions.

1 June:

KNX – The Future of Home /Building Automation . KNX enables a broad range of home/building automation devices to communicate with each other and with other automation systems. From this super-perspective, KNX will discuss the future of home/building automation.

. KNX enables a broad range of home/building automation devices to communicate with each other and with other automation systems. From this super-perspective, KNX will discuss the future of home/building automation. Shure – The Power of Collaboration. Shure and Stem join forces to create the next generation of AV conferencing ecosystems

Shure and Stem join forces to create the next generation of AV conferencing ecosystems Sennheiser – The Importance of AV in Education and Outlook on Hybrid Teaching . Stephen Dishon, AV specialist of the University of Edinburgh, shares how he tackled the challenges involved – and how he built a a proof-of-concept room in a snap…

. Stephen Dishon, AV specialist of the University of Edinburgh, shares how he tackled the challenges involved – and how he built a a proof-of-concept room in a snap… Lenovo – The Path Forward to a Better working Future. What does the next normal look like? Companies must adapt their technology stack to foster collaboration and effectiveness. Disruptive technologies like AI, Edge, Cloud and more are here. Join this lively discussion with Lenovo’s Marc Godin of Lenovo.

What does the next normal look like? Companies must adapt their technology stack to foster collaboration and effectiveness. Disruptive technologies like AI, Edge, Cloud and more are here. Join this lively discussion with Lenovo’s Marc Godin of Lenovo. Logitech – The Future of Video Collaboration . Join Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech, Zoom Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, followed by Logitech GM of Video Collaboration Scott Wharton and Microsoft VP of Product and Services Mark Linton, as these leaders discuss the future of video collaboration.

. Join Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech, Zoom Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, followed by Logitech GM of Video Collaboration Scott Wharton and Microsoft VP of Product and Services Mark Linton, as these leaders discuss the future of video collaboration. CISCO – Solving the Hybrid Workplace. When you return to the office, things will be different. Hear how smart devices with space booking, digital signage, wayfinding and IoT sensors can help you move forward.

2 June:

KNX – Solving Today’s Energy Management Issues . Panel discussion exploring the possibilities to create a more sustainable world, with case studies from the Red Cross and an energy management project in Finland.

. Panel discussion exploring the possibilities to create a more sustainable world, with case studies from the Red Cross and an energy management project in Finland. HDBaseT Alliance – Workspace Planning. In association with AV Magazine. Join Clive Couldwell, Group Editor at AV Magazine, and guests as they discuss how companies are investing in network infrastructures and hybrid workplace-safe technologies.

In association with AV Magazine. Join Clive Couldwell, Group Editor at AV Magazine, and guests as they discuss how companies are investing in network infrastructures and hybrid workplace-safe technologies. Telelogos – Digital Signage – Moving from AV to IT to Leverage the Power of Data. With testimonies from Nedbank, SAP and Philips.

Startup Nation – speed pitches from the most exciting start-up talent. ACCIÓ is partnering with ISE and TNW to produce three Startup Nation sessions, highlighting regional entrepreneurial start up talent. A must see for investors!

1 June: Startups from the Smart Cities and Gaming sectors

2 June: Startups from the world of XR

Branded Content Hubs

Here you can interact with key industry brands and find out what’s new from companies including: Aopen, Artome, Cisco, Daktronics, Datapath, GIRA, Jabra, Logitech, MA Lighting, Netgear, Newline Interactive, NewTek.

Product Innovation Channel

Demonstrations of the latest solutions being launched by our exhibitors and partners, including product showcases. It’s where you can interact with key industry brands and find out what’s new from companies such including Aopen, Artome, Cisco, Daktronics, Datapath, GIRA, Jabra, Logitech, MA Lighting, Netgear, Newline Interactive, NewTek. Visit ISE Digital to explore the full spectrum of exciting brands featured on the Product Innovation Channel. Watch live and interact via the chat function. Visit the ISE website for the latest exhibitor updates and features.

Technology Channels

Livestreamed and on-demand content organised into six technology-themed areas. Each channel contains an overview of the market from a topic expert, plus contributions from leading solutions providers.

Smart Building – sponsored by KNX. With a tech talk by Smart Building Conference chair Bob Snyder

– sponsored by With a tech talk by Smart Building Conference chair Bob Snyder Live Events & Audio – sponsored by MA Lighting . With a tech talk by Stew Hume, Editor of TPi magazine and AGORA conference chair.

– sponsored by . With a tech talk by Stew Hume, Editor of TPi magazine and AGORA conference chair. Workspace Evolution – sponsored by Lenovo . With a tech talk by Clive Cauldwell Group Editor at AV Magazine, to introduce the channel.

– sponsored by . With a tech talk by Clive Cauldwell Group Editor at AV Magazine, to introduce the channel. Digital Learning – sponsored by Sennheiser . With a tech talk by Gill Ferrell, Digital Learning Summit chair, Relationship Manager at EUNIS and Europe Program Director for IMS Global Learning Consortium.

– sponsored by . With a tech talk by Gill Ferrell, Digital Learning Summit chair, Relationship Manager at EUNIS and Europe Program Director for IMS Global Learning Consortium. Digital Signage – sponsored by Vivitek. With a tech talk by Managing Director of invidis consulting and Digital Signage Summit chair Florian Rotberg

– sponsored by With a tech talk by Managing Director of invidis consulting and Digital Signage Summit chair Florian Rotberg XR in Today’s Reality – Introduced with a Tech Talk by futurist, author and XR Summit chair Amelia Kallman

Student Zone

Curated by AVIXA and CEDIA, this hub is for students and career-changers who want to find out more about a rewarding future in pro AV systems integration and residential technologies. There are hundreds and hundreds of different career opportunities, so if you are a rising professional or a student curious about the AV, Smart Home or Technology industries, this is the place for you.

AVIXA will be providing valuable education content, free of charge, in Spanish, Italian, French, and English available on the AVIXA Hub. You can also catch AVIXA on the mainstage:

1 June : Global Pro AV Outlook: Charting a Path Out of the Pandemic . AVIXA’s analysis of global AV solution areas and vertical markets will give you a competitive edge and the data needed to steer business growth.

: . AVIXA’s analysis of global AV solution areas and vertical markets will give you a competitive edge and the data needed to steer business growth. 2 June: Regional Pro AV Trends: A Deeper Dive. Follow-on from Global Pro AV Outlook, AVIXA Market Intelligence takes a deeper dive into specific geographic markets to help AV leaders navigate Western Europe, Latin America and Spanish markets.

CEDIA will be looking at the key issues facing the future of residential automation. CEDIA will be running two panel discussion in the CEDIA HUB: Climate Emergency Panel and Developer, Designer, Architect Panel. Plus, live on the main stage.

1 June: Recovery: Navigating the Post-Pandemic Landscape . CEDIA explores how the pandemic has affected supply chains and how to mitigate these impacts; the explosion of media offerings for the home and what the integrator needs to know to be able to deliver the best experience to the client; and how an integrator can take advantage of wellness, sustainability, and assisted living.

. CEDIA explores how the pandemic has affected supply chains and how to mitigate these impacts; the explosion of media offerings for the home and what the integrator needs to know to be able to deliver the best experience to the client; and how an integrator can take advantage of wellness, sustainability, and assisted living. 2 June: The Integrator of 2025: What’s Next? Based on a new CEDIA white paper, Panellists discuss the four segments of critical importance to the occupants of a residence – Presence, Comfort, Safety, Sustainability; holistic design and why it is so critical for integrators to learn how these segments will change in the next few years; and what specific skills are going to be most helpful to integrators.

NETWORKING ON ISE DIGITAL:

ISE Business Brokerage Service

Available to users through the ACCIO b2match app, the B2B brokerage service scheduling tool bridges the gap by connecting individuals and companies with specific products or services. Pre-scheduled 30-minute meetings can be held either in person alongside ISE Live & Online Barcelona (1-2 June) or online (3- 4 June).

Closing Day 1 with a Memorable Performance – 1 June, 18:00 (CET)

1 June at 16:55 (CET). Get ready for a one-of-a-kind performance which will see Artist and Creative Technologist, Alba G Corral combine art, technology and music. Alba will be performing her AV Generative Graphics Performance in real-time from the Main Stage at ISE @ Barcelona, which will be livestreamed to ISE Digital.