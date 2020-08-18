AV Awards 2020

Shortlist der besten AV-Projekte steht

Die Shortlist mit den Nominierten für die prestigeträchtigen AV Awards 2020 wurde bekanntgegeben. Die Preisverleihung findet am 20. November im Evolution London im Herzen des Battersea Parks statt und ehrt die besten AV-Installationen des Jahres 2019. Zu den Nominierten zählt unter anderem die neue digitale Experience des Statue of Liberty Museums in New York, an dem Diversified beteiligt war oder auch die Mega-Screens auf den Schiffen der Reederei Hurtigruten, welche Zeta Display installiert hat.
Digital im Statue of Liberty Museum NYC (Foto: Diversified)
Die AV Awards gelten als Gütesiegel für Spitzenleistungen in der AV-Branche. Seit über 20 Jahren werden die Awards verliehen und ziehen inzwischen jährlich fast 1.400 AV-Branchenexperten aus der ganzen Welt an. Die diesjährige Preisverleihung findet am 20. November im Event-Center Evolution London im Herzen des Battersea Parks mitten in der britischen Hauptstadt statt. Die Veranstalter gaben jetzt die Shortlist mit den besten AV-Projekten 2019 der insgesamt neun Kategorien bekannt:

Broadcast and Media Project of the Year

  • Dave’s 2020 BRITs performance – Bluman Associates
  • ITV’s IP-based future – Clear-Com
  • LED screen for BBC Wales – Samsung

Corporate Project of the Year (gesponsort von Midwich)

  • EY Quantum Space, Munich, Germany – Hartmann, Mathias und Partner
  • Fidelity 4CS headquarters – macom
  • Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE
  • Gulfstream G700 launch – Lux Machina Consulting
  • JLL APAC headquarters – Jones Lang LaSalle
  • PORT Innovation Lab – Schindler Elevator
  • Protiviti iNN, London, UK – AIM AV
  • Rolls Royce partner meeting, Shanghai, China – Out Board (Sheriff Technology)
  • Rose Shure Experience Centre, London, UK – proAV
  • Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) Boardroom – Megatech Arabia
  • Solera UK headquarters, Bracknell, UK – Project Audio Visual
  • Willis Towers Watson – AVMI

Education Project of the Year

  • Campus-wide upgrade, University of Southern California, US – University of Southern California
  • Cognita Schools Technology Refresh programme – SMART Technologies
  • D.R.E.A.M. Centre, Chailey Heritage Foundation, UK – 7thSense Design and TEECOM
  • LSE Centre Building, London, UK – proAV
  • Napa Lighted Art Project, US – The Projection Studio
  • Shirelands Technology Primary, West Midlands, UK – SMART Technologies
  • Sports and Events Complex, Qatar University, Qatar – TECHNO Q
  • STEM Building, University of Bedfordshire, UK – University of Bedfordshire
  • Supporting Communities Around the World During Covid-19 – Video Conferencing for Global Learning
  • The Sphere, Queensland University of Technology, Australia – Pro AV Solutions & Queensland University of Technology
  • University for Music and Theater, Hamburg, Germany – Meyer Sound
  • Woodmansterne School, London, UK – BenQ & Partnership Education

Events and Entertainment Project of the Year

  • Al Wasi Plaza dome inauguration, Dubai, UAE – Creative Technology Emirates
  • Balenciaga Fashion Show – INFiLED
  • Comms and Signal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Israel – Riedel Communications
  • Fete des Vignerons 2019, Switzerland – Alabama & Dushow
  • Friends 25th Anniversary global kick-off, Dubai, UAE – BARTKRESA Studio
  • Pensar MAior (Think Bigger), Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal – Europaico
  • Zurich Festival Drone Light Show, Switzerland – SKYMAGIC

Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year

  • Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen – Zeta Display
  • Immersive dining experience at Alchemist, Denmark – Epson
  • NHL Seattle Preview Center, US – Electronsonic
  • Spectrum of the Seas dining room – Unilumin

Public Sector Project of the Year (gesponsort von Tripleplay)

  • Cloud video platform for HM Courts & Tribunals Service – Kinly
  • Dubai International Airport, UAE – AOTO
  • Essence of Expo 2020, Dubai International Airport, UAE – Dynamo LED Displays
  • FIPOI CICG AV integration, Switzerland – Projection Nouvelle Sarl
  • Hounslow House, London Borough of Hounslow, UK – proAV
  • Innovation Hub, The Oil & Gas Technology Centre, Aberdeen, UK – The Oil & Gas Technology Centre
  • Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – StarLeaf

Retail Project of the Year

  • Bobby Moore Bridge digital transformation, Wembley Park, London, UK – Eclipse Digital Media
  • Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE
  • Krispy Kreme GEN8 cabinets – embed signage
  • LAGOH Leisure & Entertainment Shopping Centre, Spain – NECSUM TRISON
  • The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London, UK – Dynamo LED Displays
  • X-Madrid: The Antimall, Spain – NECSUM TRISON

Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year

  • ARTECHOUSE Digital Arts Space, US – L-Acoustics
  • El Sueno de Toledo, Spain – Puy du Fou
  • Het Kunstuur Mechelen (The Art Hour), Belgium – Painting with Light
  • International Spy Museum, Washington, US – Electrosonic
  • Snorri Touren Dark Ride, Europa Park, Germany – Electrosonic
  • Statue of Liberty Museum, New York City, US – Diversified
  • teamLab Borderless Museum, Shanghai, China – Epson
  • TimeCube 360 OLED Experience – PMS Perfect Media Solutions
  • Underground Town of Osowka, Poland – Projekt Multimedia
  • Visual Renaissance: Immersive Mantegna, Italy – Epson

Venue Project of the Year

  • Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, Coimbatore, India – Axis Three Dee Studios, Dataton
  • Ascot racecourse audio installation, UK – SSE Audio
  • Austria Center Vienna (ACV), Austria – Meyer Sound
  • Falkoner Center, Copenhagen, Denmark – Meyer Sound
  • Leeds Playhouse digital rollout and transformation, UK – UX Global
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia – Diversified
  • Samsung KX Experience Hub, London, UK – Samsung
  • St, Eugene’s Cathedral, Northern Ireland – d&b audiotechnik