Die AV Awards gelten als Gütesiegel für Spitzenleistungen in der AV-Branche. Seit über 20 Jahren werden die Awards verliehen und ziehen inzwischen jährlich fast 1.400 AV-Branchenexperten aus der ganzen Welt an. Die diesjährige Preisverleihung findet am 20. November im Event-Center Evolution London im Herzen des Battersea Parks mitten in der britischen Hauptstadt statt. Die Veranstalter gaben jetzt die Shortlist mit den besten AV-Projekten 2019 der insgesamt neun Kategorien bekannt:

Broadcast and Media Project of the Year

Dave’s 2020 BRITs performance – Bluman Associates

ITV’s IP-based future – Clear-Com

LED screen for BBC Wales – Samsung

Corporate Project of the Year (gesponsort von Midwich)

EY Quantum Space, Munich, Germany – Hartmann, Mathias und Partner

Fidelity 4CS headquarters – macom

Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE

Gulfstream G700 launch – Lux Machina Consulting

JLL APAC headquarters – Jones Lang LaSalle

PORT Innovation Lab – Schindler Elevator

Protiviti iNN, London, UK – AIM AV

Rolls Royce partner meeting, Shanghai, China – Out Board (Sheriff Technology)

Rose Shure Experience Centre, London, UK – proAV

Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) Boardroom – Megatech Arabia

Solera UK headquarters, Bracknell, UK – Project Audio Visual

Willis Towers Watson – AVMI

Education Project of the Year

Campus-wide upgrade, University of Southern California, US – University of Southern California

Cognita Schools Technology Refresh programme – SMART Technologies

D.R.E.A.M. Centre, Chailey Heritage Foundation, UK – 7thSense Design and TEECOM

LSE Centre Building, London, UK – proAV

Napa Lighted Art Project, US – The Projection Studio

Shirelands Technology Primary, West Midlands, UK – SMART Technologies

Sports and Events Complex, Qatar University, Qatar – TECHNO Q

STEM Building, University of Bedfordshire, UK – University of Bedfordshire

Supporting Communities Around the World During Covid-19 – Video Conferencing for Global Learning

The Sphere, Queensland University of Technology, Australia – Pro AV Solutions & Queensland University of Technology

University for Music and Theater, Hamburg, Germany – Meyer Sound

Woodmansterne School, London, UK – BenQ & Partnership Education

Events and Entertainment Project of the Year

Al Wasi Plaza dome inauguration, Dubai, UAE – Creative Technology Emirates

Balenciaga Fashion Show – INFiLED

Comms and Signal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Israel – Riedel Communications

Fete des Vignerons 2019, Switzerland – Alabama & Dushow

Friends 25th Anniversary global kick-off, Dubai, UAE – BARTKRESA Studio

Pensar MAior (Think Bigger), Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal – Europaico

Zurich Festival Drone Light Show, Switzerland – SKYMAGIC

Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year

Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen – Zeta Display

Immersive dining experience at Alchemist, Denmark – Epson

NHL Seattle Preview Center, US – Electronsonic

Spectrum of the Seas dining room – Unilumin

Public Sector Project of the Year (gesponsort von Tripleplay)

Cloud video platform for HM Courts & Tribunals Service – Kinly

Dubai International Airport, UAE – AOTO

Essence of Expo 2020, Dubai International Airport, UAE – Dynamo LED Displays

FIPOI CICG AV integration, Switzerland – Projection Nouvelle Sarl

Hounslow House, London Borough of Hounslow, UK – proAV

Innovation Hub, The Oil & Gas Technology Centre, Aberdeen, UK – The Oil & Gas Technology Centre

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – StarLeaf

Retail Project of the Year

Bobby Moore Bridge digital transformation, Wembley Park, London, UK – Eclipse Digital Media

Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE

Krispy Kreme GEN8 cabinets – embed signage

LAGOH Leisure & Entertainment Shopping Centre, Spain – NECSUM TRISON

The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London, UK – Dynamo LED Displays

X-Madrid: The Antimall, Spain – NECSUM TRISON

Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year

ARTECHOUSE Digital Arts Space, US – L-Acoustics

El Sueno de Toledo, Spain – Puy du Fou

Het Kunstuur Mechelen (The Art Hour), Belgium – Painting with Light

International Spy Museum, Washington, US – Electrosonic

Snorri Touren Dark Ride, Europa Park, Germany – Electrosonic

Statue of Liberty Museum, New York City, US – Diversified

teamLab Borderless Museum, Shanghai, China – Epson

TimeCube 360 OLED Experience – PMS Perfect Media Solutions

Underground Town of Osowka, Poland – Projekt Multimedia

Visual Renaissance: Immersive Mantegna, Italy – Epson

Venue Project of the Year