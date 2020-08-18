Die AV Awards gelten als Gütesiegel für Spitzenleistungen in der AV-Branche. Seit über 20 Jahren werden die Awards verliehen und ziehen inzwischen jährlich fast 1.400 AV-Branchenexperten aus der ganzen Welt an. Die diesjährige Preisverleihung findet am 20. November im Event-Center Evolution London im Herzen des Battersea Parks mitten in der britischen Hauptstadt statt. Die Veranstalter gaben jetzt die Shortlist mit den besten AV-Projekten 2019 der insgesamt neun Kategorien bekannt:
Broadcast and Media Project of the Year
- Dave’s 2020 BRITs performance – Bluman Associates
- ITV’s IP-based future – Clear-Com
- LED screen for BBC Wales – Samsung
Corporate Project of the Year (gesponsort von Midwich)
- EY Quantum Space, Munich, Germany – Hartmann, Mathias und Partner
- Fidelity 4CS headquarters – macom
- Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE
- Gulfstream G700 launch – Lux Machina Consulting
- JLL APAC headquarters – Jones Lang LaSalle
- PORT Innovation Lab – Schindler Elevator
- Protiviti iNN, London, UK – AIM AV
- Rolls Royce partner meeting, Shanghai, China – Out Board (Sheriff Technology)
- Rose Shure Experience Centre, London, UK – proAV
- Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) Boardroom – Megatech Arabia
- Solera UK headquarters, Bracknell, UK – Project Audio Visual
- Willis Towers Watson – AVMI
Education Project of the Year
- Campus-wide upgrade, University of Southern California, US – University of Southern California
- Cognita Schools Technology Refresh programme – SMART Technologies
- D.R.E.A.M. Centre, Chailey Heritage Foundation, UK – 7thSense Design and TEECOM
- LSE Centre Building, London, UK – proAV
- Napa Lighted Art Project, US – The Projection Studio
- Shirelands Technology Primary, West Midlands, UK – SMART Technologies
- Sports and Events Complex, Qatar University, Qatar – TECHNO Q
- STEM Building, University of Bedfordshire, UK – University of Bedfordshire
- Supporting Communities Around the World During Covid-19 – Video Conferencing for Global Learning
- The Sphere, Queensland University of Technology, Australia – Pro AV Solutions & Queensland University of Technology
- University for Music and Theater, Hamburg, Germany – Meyer Sound
- Woodmansterne School, London, UK – BenQ & Partnership Education
Events and Entertainment Project of the Year
- Al Wasi Plaza dome inauguration, Dubai, UAE – Creative Technology Emirates
- Balenciaga Fashion Show – INFiLED
- Comms and Signal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Israel – Riedel Communications
- Fete des Vignerons 2019, Switzerland – Alabama & Dushow
- Friends 25th Anniversary global kick-off, Dubai, UAE – BARTKRESA Studio
- Pensar MAior (Think Bigger), Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal – Europaico
- Zurich Festival Drone Light Show, Switzerland – SKYMAGIC
Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year
- Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen – Zeta Display
- Immersive dining experience at Alchemist, Denmark – Epson
- NHL Seattle Preview Center, US – Electronsonic
- Spectrum of the Seas dining room – Unilumin
Public Sector Project of the Year (gesponsort von Tripleplay)
- Cloud video platform for HM Courts & Tribunals Service – Kinly
- Dubai International Airport, UAE – AOTO
- Essence of Expo 2020, Dubai International Airport, UAE – Dynamo LED Displays
- FIPOI CICG AV integration, Switzerland – Projection Nouvelle Sarl
- Hounslow House, London Borough of Hounslow, UK – proAV
- Innovation Hub, The Oil & Gas Technology Centre, Aberdeen, UK – The Oil & Gas Technology Centre
- Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – StarLeaf
Retail Project of the Year
- Bobby Moore Bridge digital transformation, Wembley Park, London, UK – Eclipse Digital Media
- Grammarly Office, Kyiv, Ukraine – DEKOM UKRAINE
- Krispy Kreme GEN8 cabinets – embed signage
- LAGOH Leisure & Entertainment Shopping Centre, Spain – NECSUM TRISON
- The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London, UK – Dynamo LED Displays
- X-Madrid: The Antimall, Spain – NECSUM TRISON
Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year
- ARTECHOUSE Digital Arts Space, US – L-Acoustics
- El Sueno de Toledo, Spain – Puy du Fou
- Het Kunstuur Mechelen (The Art Hour), Belgium – Painting with Light
- International Spy Museum, Washington, US – Electrosonic
- Snorri Touren Dark Ride, Europa Park, Germany – Electrosonic
- Statue of Liberty Museum, New York City, US – Diversified
- teamLab Borderless Museum, Shanghai, China – Epson
- TimeCube 360 OLED Experience – PMS Perfect Media Solutions
- Underground Town of Osowka, Poland – Projekt Multimedia
- Visual Renaissance: Immersive Mantegna, Italy – Epson
Venue Project of the Year
- Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, Coimbatore, India – Axis Three Dee Studios, Dataton
- Ascot racecourse audio installation, UK – SSE Audio
- Austria Center Vienna (ACV), Austria – Meyer Sound
- Falkoner Center, Copenhagen, Denmark – Meyer Sound
- Leeds Playhouse digital rollout and transformation, UK – UX Global
- Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia – Diversified
- Samsung KX Experience Hub, London, UK – Samsung
- St, Eugene’s Cathedral, Northern Ireland – d&b audiotechnik