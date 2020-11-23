Keine Frage, 2020 war ein Jahr wie kein anderes. Auch die prestigeträchtigen AV Awards, die jährlich die besten AV-Projekte und Unternehmen der Branche ehren, blieben von der Pandemie nicht verschont. Anstatt einer großen Gala im Event-Center Evolution London im Herzen des Battersea Parks veranstaltete der Initiator der Awards, das AV Magazine, eine virtuelle Verleihung. Ungewöhnliches Highlight war dafür in diesem Jahr der Sonderpreis „AV in Action“, der von den Lesern gewählt wurde und besondere Leistungen während der Pandemie würdigt. Diesen konnte das Mapping-Projekt iMapp Bucharest mit seiner Kampagne „One World. One Heart“ gewinnen.
Hier die Gewinner der diesjährigen AV-Awards:
Sonderpreis: AV in Action
Audio technology of the Year, sponsored by Audiologic
AV Professional of the Year, sponsored by AVNation and Starin
Broadcast and Media Project of the Year
Channel Team of the Year, sponsored by JBL
Collaboration Technology of the Year, sponsored by Kinly
Communication Technology of the Year, sponsored by AVI-SPL
Control and Management Technology of the Year, sponsored by Beez Buzz
Consultancy of the Year, sponsored by Clevertouch
Corporate Project of the Year, sponsored by Midwich
Digital Signage Technology of the Year
Distributor of the Year, sponsored by Maxell
Education Project of the Year
End-User Service Team of the Year, sponsored by AMX
Events and Entertainment Project of the Year
Event Technology of the Year, sponsored by Hawthorn
Green Business of the Year, sponsored by LG
Innovation of the Year
Integrator of the Year, sponsored by InfiLED
Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year
Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Leyard
Processing and Distribution Technology of the Year
Production, Rental and Staging Business of the Year, sponsored by Absen
Public Sector Project of the Year, sponsored by Tripleplay
Retail Project of the Year
Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bubble
SME Business of the Year, sponsored by the AV User Group
Support Technology of the Year, sponsored by BenQ
Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year, sponsored by ISE
Venue Project of the Year, sponsored by AVIXA
Visual Technology of the Year, sponsored by NovaStar